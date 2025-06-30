Bihar: JEEVIKA turns lifeline for women, helping them earn livelihood

Sheikhpura, June 30 (IANS) JEEVIKA yojana is turning out to be major lifeline for the women residents of Bihar as they are taking monetary assistance from the government-run scheme and starting off their own enterprises.

Babita Devi, a resident of Devpuri locality in Sheikhpura district of Bihar spoke to IANS and shared her story of transformation under the JEEVIKA scheme.

She is one of the thousands of women who have got a new direction in their lives. Under the scheme, women like her are getting employment, training and financial support, thus bringing positive change in their families and communities.

Babita Devi says that prior to Jeevika, her life was troublesome but all that changed after she joined the path-breaking scheme.

The nodal officer of Jeevika's Sustainable Livelihood Scheme said that the government is providing benefits to women from extremely poor families and scheduled castes and tribals who are traditionally involved in the production and sale of country liquor and toddy.

Ruby Devi, another beneficiary of the scheme said that she started her venture after getting Rs 10,000 assistance under the scheme. She said that her financial condition didn’t allow her and the family to have three meals a day.

“Labourers get Rs 300 only and we have to meet all expenses in that money,” she said recalling her struggles.

“I saw other women joining the scheme, I also followed. I took a loan and set up a cart in Sheikhpura market and now my condition is much better than before,” she told IANS.

JEEVIKA, a local name for the World Bank aided Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project (BRLP) scheme seeks to empower the rural poor and improve their social index. It is run by the Government of Bihar (GoB), through the Bihar Rural Livelihoods Promotion Society (BRLPS), an autonomous body under the Department of Rural Development.

--IANS

mr/pgh