Bihar: Direct flight from Purnia to Delhi and Hyderabad begins, passengers delighted

Patna, Oct 26 (IANS) As the passenger traffic witnessed a surge since the launch of commercial flight operations last month, Purnia airport expanded its services to new airports, establishing direct connectivity with Delhi and Hyderabad airports.

As the new services begin, the direct flight connectivity has left passengers visibly excited and delighted. The fliers are happy over prospects of travelling directly to the capital and IT city and are expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for facilitating such change. The direct connectivity will not reduce travel costs but will also save time.

Purnia Airport Director DP Gupta said that plane landed at Purnia Airport for the first time on Sunday. All seats on the flight from Delhi were occupied, while the flight to Hyderabad also had over 90 percent occupancy. He explained that there had been a strong demand for tickets for the past two days, and there was considerable enthusiasm among the public.

Arsh, a student at BITS Pilani Hyderabad Campus, traveling from Purnia to Hyderabad, told IANS, "Earlier, it was difficult to reach Purnia from Delhi or Patna. Now, with the launch of flight services, travel has become much more convenient and time-saving. This is a wonderful initiative by Modi government and I want to thank Prime Minister for this."

Zoya Sultana, a student at Mallareddy Medical College, Hyderabad, said, "Before, traveling was very difficult due to the lack of an airport near Muzaffarpur. Now, with direct flights from Purnia, everything has become easier. I express my heartfelt gratitude to the central government for this."

Purnia resident Pammi Sharma expressed her happiness saying, "PM Modi has given our city a great gift. Now, our children can travel directly from Purnia to Delhi and Hyderabad. This is a big step towards the development of our city, and we thank Prime Minister for this."

