Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to inaugurate Patna Metro today

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) The long-anticipated Patna Metro is all set to take a major leap on Monday as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will inaugurate the city’s first operational metro route.

The initial 4.5-kilometer stretch, running from the Patliputra Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) to Bhootnath Station via Zero Mile, is part of the Red Line corridor and marks the beginning of metro services in the state capital.

Alongside the elevated Red Line, a new underground corridor is in the works. The CM will reportedly also lay the foundation stone for a 9.35 km tunnel segment connecting Patna Junction to Rukunpura during Monday’s inauguration.

This historic development is expected to bring a significant shift in Patna’s urban mobility. The Patna Metro Rail Corporation Limited (PMRCL), in collaboration with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), has completed all necessary preparations for the launch. The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) recently granted clearance after successful trial runs.

During the first trial, a three-coach train was tested on an 800-meter track inside the depot to examine technical and safety aspects. This was followed by extended trials on the full route, focusing on speed, braking, power supply, and overall system performance.

The metro corridor will connect major locations like Bhootnath Road, Khemni Chak, and Zero Mile. With a capacity of 300 passengers per coach, the trains are designed to accommodate around 900 passengers per trip, ensuring efficient and smooth commuting during peak hours.

Notably, the metro coaches celebrate Bihar’s cultural legacy with Madhubani artwork and depictions of historic landmarks such as the Golghar, Mahabodhi Temple, Buddha Stupa, and Nalanda ruins, blending tradition with modern infrastructure.

Once operational, the Patna Metro will offer a zero-emission, high-capacity transport option, aimed at decongesting the city’s roads and transforming everyday travel for thousands of residents.

