‘Bihar chose good governance model’: MP BJP celebrates NDA’s win

Bhopal, Nov 14 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh unit of the BJP celebrated the BJP-led NDA's stunning victory in the Bihar Assembly election on Friday, sharing sweets, exchanged greetings and danced at party headquarters in Bhopal.

BJP leaders, including state president Hemant Khandelwal, Deputy Chief Ministers Jagdish Devda, Rajendra Shukla, Vishwas Sarang, the party's state general secretary, Hitanand Sharma, and hundreds of party leaders and witnessed the celebration in Bihar live at the party headquarters in Bhopal.

State BJP chief Khandelwal later said that the Bihar poll result has once again proved that people have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He said that, like Madhya Pradesh, the people of Bihar have voted for the progress of the state.

"Opposition parties, especially Congress, should introspect on the current leadership and find out the reasons why people of Bihar rejected them? Congress workers and leaders should ask this question of their top leadership, especially Rahul Gandhi," Khandelwal said.

In-charge form the Madhya Pradesh BJP unit, Mahendra Singh, said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah's strategy, the charismatic leadership of PM Modi and lakhs of BJP workers from across the country for the last few weeks have resulted in a historic victory in the Bihar Assembly elections.

"PM Modi's vision 'sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka prayas' has been a successful campaign across the country. People of Bihar have chosen the good governance model under the NDA government in the state. This result is also a message for the leaders who try to divide the people," Singh said while addressing the party workers.

Notably, over 100 BJP leaders from Madhya Pradesh, including Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, ex-CM and Union Minister Shivaraj Singh Chouhan, and former state home minister Narottam Mishra, have campaigned in the Bihar Assembly elections.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who was one of the star campaigners from the BJP and addressed over 20 public rallies in different parts of Bihar, celebrated the victory with party workers during a visit to Indore.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have secured a historic win in Bihar with trends showing it is well on its way to cross 200 out of 243 Assembly seats in Bihar.

On the other hand, the opposition alliance in Bihar, especially Congress and RJD, which was expecting to return to power in Bihar, witnessed a humiliating defeat.

--IANS

pd/dan