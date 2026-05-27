Bihar cabinet approves 27 major proposals; 10 EVs to be purchased for HC judges

Patna, May 27 (IANS) A Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary concluded at the Main Secretariat in Patna, with the Bihar government approving 27 significant agenda items spanning judicial infrastructure, healthcare, employment, irrigation, land acquisition, and administrative reforms.

The Cabinet approved the procurement of 10 new electric and hybrid vehicles for judges of the Patna High Court.

Since sufficient budgetary allocation was reportedly unavailable in the 2026–27 financial year, the government approved an advance sanction of Rs 3.70 crore from the Bihar State Contingency Fund for the purchase under the motor vehicles head.

The move is aimed at promoting eco-friendly and modern transportation facilities for the judiciary.

The Cabinet approved a comprehensive cashless medical facility scheme for current and former Bihar legislators and their dependents, serving and retired All India Services officers and their dependents, state government employees, pensioners, and their family members.

The move is aimed at strengthening healthcare access for public representatives and government personnel.

The government also approved revised compensation norms for land acquisition projects.

Under the policy, urban landowners will receive compensation equal to twice the market or circle rate, whichever is higher and rural landowners will receive four times the market or circle rate, whichever is higher. An additional 10% incentive amount will also be paid, and acquired land will be exempt from stamp duty and registration charges.

The Cabinet also approved the transfer of 27.48 acres in Sheikhpura to the Government of India for the construction of an Intelligence Bureau office, against payment of Rs 6.24 crore.

Transfer of land in Gopalganj for an IB office and residential complex for Rs 67.5 lakh, and free transfer of 21 acres in Begusarai to the Home Department for the construction of a sub-jail.

The government designated the Bihar State Mining Corporation Limited as the nodal agency for the settlement of sand ghats across Bihar.

Approval was also granted for the Senior Resident and Bihar Medical Education Service Recruitment, Appointment and Amendment Rules, 2026.

The Bihar cabinet has also approved a one-year contractual extension of Senior Deputy SP (Traffic) Anil Kumar and the creation of 39 posts for a dedicated Spine Sub-Speciality Unit at Patna Medical College and Hospital

A major administrative restructuring was approved with the formation of the Youth Employment and Skill Department by replacing the Labour Resources Department in certain vocational and overseas employment bodies.

The Cabinet sanctioned 57 new posts across six special employment directorates.

Additionally, 55 new posts were approved for the Directorate of Student and Youth Welfare.

The Cabinet approved the Minor Water Resources Department (Geologist Cadre) Recruitment and Service Conditions Rules, 2026.

It also decided that the repair, maintenance, and operation of government tube wells—previously handed over to Panchayats—would now return under the control of the Minor Water Resources Department.

An amount of Rs 102.98 crore was sanctioned under the Bihar Water Security and Irrigation Modernisation Project.

--IANS

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