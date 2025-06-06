Bihar: Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries get free treatment, thank govt

Gaya, June 6 (IANS) Lalan Choudhary, a resident of Bihar’s Nalanda district is undergoing free treatment at the city’s Magadh Medical College, Gaya, courtesy Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY).

Sharing his experience of availing free medical services at the hospital, he said that all his medical needs are being taken care of by the hospital administration.

“I am getting food, medicines and everything. I haven’t paid anything,” he said and also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for launching the public welfare scheme.

He said that poor people are drawing maximum benefits of the scheme as they come from the lowest strata of society.

Citing his own example, he said that the government is providing Rs 5 lakh to all families and asked “from where we will get such amount if not provided by the government".

Another woman beneficiary named Kanch Kumari said: "I was having trouble with my leg while walking and sitting. Today is 12th day in the hospital. They aren’t charging any money, it’s all being done for free.”

“It's being covered under the Ayushman Card, which was made six months ago," she added, while thanking the government.

Dr. Rajaram Prasad, Chief Surgeon of Gaya district sharing insights about the penetration of scheme in the district, said: “Since the launch of scheme in 2018, we have made Ayushman Bharat cards for thousands of people. In Gaya district, in 2024-25, a total of 18,734 people got treated in government hospitals, at an expense of about Rs 15 crore."

“From 2018 till now, 38,424 people have been treated, in which Rs 38.62 crore has been spent. Earlier, people had to sell their lands and mortgage their properties for meeting medical expenses, but Ayushman Bharat has changed it all,” he explained.

Currenlty, there are 43 hospitals in Gaya district covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, out of which 16 are private and 27 government hospitals.

--IANS

mr/pgh