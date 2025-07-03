Rahul Dev and Mugdha Godse lost in each other’s eyes as they celebrate 12 years of togetherness

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) Rahul Dev and Mugdha Godse, on Thursday, took to social media to celebrate a special milestone in their relationship—12 years of togetherness.

The couple shared a heartwarming post expressing their love and gratitude for each other. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Fashion’ actress shared a sweet picture featuring her and Rahul and simply captioned it, “12 years… (who’s counting) @rahuldevofficial #anniversary #love #gratitude #blessings #faith.” In the image, the two could be seen sitting on a bench as they strike a romantic pose for the camera. The mushy shot shows Rahul and Mugdha gazing into each other’s eyes.

Rahul Dev and Mugdha Godse have been in a long-term live-in relationship since 2013, though they are not officially married. After the passing of his wife, Rina Dev, Rahul found love again with Mugdha. The couple has openly shared that they have no plans to get married, as they already feel deeply committed to each other.

The couple often shares glimpses of their life together on social media, posting photos as they celebrate special occasions and milestones side by side. Their posts reflect a deep bond and companionship, capturing moments of joy, travel, and togetherness.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Rahul Dev recently faced a major loss as his brother, and actor Mukul Dev, passed away on May 23. He was 54.

The ‘Champion’ actor shared details about Mukul’s funeral in an Instagram story that read, “Our brother Mukul Dev passed away peacefully at New Delhi last night. He’s survived by his daughter, Sia Dev. Missed by siblings Rashmi Kaushal and Rahul Dev and nephew Sidhant Dev. Please join us for cremation at 5 pm (sic).”

In an interview, Rahul Dev shared that his brother Mukul’s declining physical health was mainly due to unhealthy eating habits. He revealed that in the final four to five days, Mukul had completely stopped eating. Rahul also mentioned that his brother struggled with loneliness and had gradually lost his will to live.

