'Bigg Boss 19' winner Gaurav Khanna says 'This year gave me more than I could ever ask for'

Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS) The year 2025 has given television actor Gaurav Khanna a lot of reasons to celebrate. The 'Anupamaa' actor emerged as the winner of not one, but two reality shows, "Bigg Boss 19" and "Celebrity Master Chef".

Reflecting on the year gone by, Gaurav shared a heartfelt note on his social media saying that this year blessed him more than he could ever ask for.

He uploaded a couple of throwback photos from his birthday celebration with his BB19 buddies on December 11.

Gaurav shared that this year was full of moments that ended up testing him, and also times when he was on cloud nine.

"Throwback to a birthday night, I’ll always hold close to my heart. It wasn’t about just celebrating another year of life we were celebrating a journey, a win, and everything that came with it. From the days that tested me to the moments that lifted me, this year gave me more than I could ever ask for. (sic)," he wrote on the photo-sharing app.

Gaurav also expressed his love and gratitude to all those who have been a part of his journey, saying he would not have been able to achieve all that he did without their support.

He added, "To the ones who’ve stood by me from the very beginning, and to the new ones who joined the journey along the way thank you for the love, the faith, and the belief. None of this feels possible without you."

"Celebrating everything that was, everything that is, and everything that’s yet to come. Here’s to gratitude, growth, and what’s coming up," Gaurav concluded the note, looking forward to all that life has to offer.

On Saturday, Gaurav also penned a heartfelt birthday note for BB19 host Salman Khan as he turned 60, thanking the superstar for inspiring him throughout his journey inside the house.

"I truly believe my journey and my win were possible because of that guidance", he wrote.

