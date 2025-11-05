November 05, 2025 1:42 PM हिंदी

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Tanya Mittal to Shehbaz Badeshah ‘sharam aati hai ki tu jaise ko dost banaya’

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Tanya Mittal to Shehbaz Badeshah ‘sharam aati hai ki tu jaise ko dost banaya’

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) In the upcoming episode of “Bigg Boss 19”, what started as a simple discussion about cleaning up vegetable waste turned into an explosive fight between Tanya Mittal and Shehbaz Badeshah.

It began when Shehbaz pointed out the leftover veggie waste and asked Farrhana Bhatt and Tanya to pick it up.

Before they could respond, Kunickaa Sadnanad jumped in and said: “No, they won’t — even Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama never picked it up.”

Shehbaz countered: “That’s not true, Malti and Pranit used to,” sparking an argument between him and Kunickaa.

Farrhana then took a dig at Shehbaz, saying, “Aagya footage lene,” to which he said: “Tere se footage lene aaunga.”

Tanya accused him of doing everything for footage. The disagreement quickly escalated between Shehbaz, Tanya, and Farrhana hurling insults at one another.

In the heat of the moment, Shehbaz called Tanya “fake” and a “fake businesswoman,” even dragging her parents into the argument.

Farrhana called him “gira hua” and accused him of spreading negativity in the house.

Tanya repeatedly warned Shehbaz to stay away from her family, but he didn’t stop.

Mridul Tiwari tried to step in to diffuse the situation, but Tanya couldn’t control her anger and said that if Shehbaz continued talking about her parents, she would retaliate too.

Tanya then told Shehbaz, “Teri asliyat sabke saamne aa rahi hai,” and he responded by accusing her of drinking in the morning.

Farhana and Mridul got into a separate argument. Tanya ended the fight with a sharp line: “Mujhe sharam aati hai ki tu jaise ko dost banaya maine.”

The show airs on Colors and JioHotstar.

This week’s names for eviction include Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Neelam Giri, Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj. The show is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. Bigg Boss first premiered on November 3, 2006. The show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons.

The first season was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty in the second season and Amitabh Bachchan in the third. Farah Khan led the Halla Bol season, while Sanjay Dutt co-hosted the fifth season with Salman Khan. Since season 4, Salman Khan has taken the helm as the show's primary host.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

'Fabricated and devoid of any truth': BCB refutes 'scandalous claims' of captain Nigar Sultana beating up juniors

'Fabricated and devoid of any truth': BCB refutes 'scandalous claims' of captain Nigar Sultana beating up juniors

I knew winning is going to make me emotional rather than losing: Mandhana

I knew winning is going to make me emotional rather than losing: Mandhana

Suparn Verma: What happens in India does impact everything around the world

Suparn Verma: What happens in India does impact everything around the world

Meghana Raj recalls how her late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja had predicted she would win the State Award for ‘Iruvudellava Bittu’ (Photo Credit: Meghana Raj/Instagram)

Meghana Raj recalls how her late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja had predicted she would win the State Award for ‘Iruvudellava Bittu’

Justin & Hailey Bieber enjoys an intimate moment from Kendall Jenner’s birthday bash

Justin & Hailey Bieber enjoys an intimate moment from Kendall Jenner’s birthday bash

Adani Energy Solutions to supply 60 MW green energy to textile manufacturer RSWM

Adani Energy Solutions to supply 60 MW green energy to textile manufacturer RSWM

Nvidia joins Indian and US investors to boost deep-tech startups with $850 million funding push

Nvidia joins Indian and US investors to boost deep-tech startups with $850 million funding push

Nasscom Foundation, ONDC to digitally empower 200 women-led businesses in Karnataka

Nasscom Foundation, ONDC to digitally empower 200 women-led businesses in Karnataka

Asia driving global manufacturing recovery, India among leaders

Asia driving global manufacturing recovery, India among leaders

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Tanya Mittal to Shehbaz Badeshah ‘sharam aati hai ki tu jaise ko dost banaya’

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Tanya Mittal to Shehbaz Badeshah ‘sharam aati hai ki tu jaise ko dost banaya’