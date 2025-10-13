October 13, 2025 5:52 PM हिंदी

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Shehbaz Badesha channels his inner fitness coach

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Shehbaz Badesha channels his inner fitness coach

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) In the upcoming episode of “Bigg Boss 19”, Shehbaz Badesha will be showcasing his talent as a fitness coach to co-housemates Baseer Ali and Amaal Mallik.

A new promo was shared by the channel on Instagram with the caption: “Lekar trainer Shehbaz ki bodybuilding tips, aap bhi bann sakte ho Baseer jaise fit. Apply soon! Catch the full story on #24HrsChannel of #BiggBoss19, now streaming, exclusively on #JioHotstar App.”

The promo showed Shehbaz standing at the gym area of the house and humorously showing Amaal Mallik how he turned Baseer Ali.

Shehbaz is heard saying: “Baseer come here. He was my first client. When he first came he was very fat. He weighed 180 kilos. Within one month I have done this.”

Baseer then comes and flaunts his chiseled washboard abs at the camera and says: “This body is gifted by Shehbaz sir.”

Shehbaz tells Amaal that he needs to get motivated and has to make himself look tough

Amaal asks how much time will it take to make a “body”.

Baseer then showcases his biceps and Shehbaz in a fun way punches it. He says nothing happens to Baseer.

Baseer showcases his back muscles to which Shehbaz quips: “People have 2 lungs, we have given him 4.”

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, housemate Zeishan Quadri was shown the exit door after he received minimum votes from the audiences. Other evicted contestants include names such as Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar and Natasha Janoszek.

Names such as Mridul Tiwari, Neelam Giri, Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More and Baseer Ali were nominated alongside Zeishan.

Currently, the contestants in the show include Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri.

Bigg Boss is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. Since its premiere on November 3, 2006, the show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons.

The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

To celebrate 100 years in a sport is great achievement, says Ashok Kumar, World Cup winner in 1975

To celebrate 100 years in a sport is great achievement, says Ashok Kumar, World Cup winner in 1975

Man of exceptional courage and patriotism: Trump heaps praise on Netanyahu

Man of exceptional courage and patriotism: Trump heaps praise on Netanyahu

Root confident of breaking Ashes century drought as England eye redemption in Australia

Root confident of breaking Ashes century drought as England eye redemption in Australia

Today, skies are calm and guns silent: Trump in address at Israeli parliament

Today, skies are calm and guns silent: Trump in address at Israeli parliament

2nd Test: India require 58 runs on day five to complete 2-0 series sweep over West Indies

2nd Test: India require 58 runs on day five to complete 2-0 series sweep over West Indies

India’s rising tennis star Srishti Kiran prepares to shine on US junior circuit.

India’s rising tennis star Srishti Kiran prepares to shine on US junior circuit

Knesset members expelled after disrupting Trump speech at Israeli parliament

Knesset members expelled after disrupting Trump speech at Israeli parliament

Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group shares fall up to 10 pc after ED arrests Senior Executive in fake bank guarantee case

Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group shares fall up to 10 pc after ED arrests Senior Executive in fake bank guarantee case

Kartik Aaryan gets emotional while receiving Filmfare Best Actor Award in front of his parents

Kartik Aaryan gets emotional while receiving Filmfare Best Actor Award in front of his parents

MCX likely to hit Rs 10,000 as gold, silver contracts drive growth: Report

MCX likely to hit Rs 10,000 as gold, silver contracts drive growth: Report