‘Bigg Boss 19’: Shehbaz Badeshah’s struggles starts talks on life's battles in industry

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Shehbaaz Badeshah’s struggles starts talks on life's battles in industry

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Amidst all the heated arguments and ugly fights, a sentimental moment will be seen taking place in “Bigg Boss 19” when contestant Shehbaz Badeshah will be seen talking about personal struggles in life.

He will be seen telling Zeishan Quadri that when he released his first song, he had to sell his own car just to make ends meet. His story struck a chord and set the tone for a larger conversation on struggles in the industry.

Zeishan picks up from there and reflects on the challenges of working in films. He shares that the industry demands resilience, saying those who succeed are the ones who don’t shy away from risks and losses.

“Jigra chahiye bohot to put in the money and stay in the game (It takes a lot of courage to put in the money and stay in the game),” he said.

Zeishan further shared that everyone’s struggles look different but the real struggle in life is worrying about basics like food and shelter.

“Once the basics are secured, only then can you fully focus on your work,” he added.

The conversation drew in Amaal, Tanya, and Neelam, who also extended their thoughts on hardships and survival in the entertainment space, making it one of the more grounded and reflective discussions of the day.

In the upcoming episode, several contestants are set to voice their opinions on Abhishek Bajaj’s captaincy, sparking heated debates over his leadership in the past seven days.

A promo of the show was shared on Instagram by the channel. In the clip, the housemates are seen sitting in the Assembly room as they voiced their opinions. Kunickaa Sadanand said she was pleased by Abhishek’s captaincy.

Actress Ashnoor Kaur said: Kayi jo mudde ban sakte the un cheezon ko wahin diffuse kardiya gaya. (Many issues that could have escalated were diffused right then and there.)”

To which, Baseer Ali said that he doesn’t agree with Ashnoor and Gaurav Khanna’s opinions.

“Muddon ko uthte hi daba dena is not captaincy (suppressing issues as soon as they arise is not what being a captain is about).”

He is not capable of being a captain of the house.

Mincing no words, Tanya went after Ashnoor and Abhishek as she said: “Mujhe laga Ashnoor ki captaincy bahut achi thi. 7 din Abhishek ne bahut achi acting ki (I felt Ashnoor’s captaincy was really good. Abhishek just did good acting during his seven days as captain.)”

The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

