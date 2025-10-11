October 11, 2025 2:40 PM हिंदी

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Salman Khan tells Neelam Giri her opinion doesn't come out in the house

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) In the forthcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode, “Bigg Boss 19” show host Salman Khan told contestant Neelam Giri that she is coming across as a “weak competitor” and pointed out that her opinions rarely surface in the house.

A new promo was shared on Instagram by the channel, which had the caption: “Salman ne diya Neelam ko sach ka dose! Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @colorstv par.”

During a candid interaction, Salman asked Neelam about her role in the playground task.

Neelam replied that contestants were supposed to “say the negatives of other housemates”.

To which, Salman referencing Neelam refusing to cook in the kitchen, said: “So what did Gaurav do wrong that made you angry at everyone?”

To which, Neelam said: “I didn't want to do it, that's why I refused.”

Saying that “this is the problem,” Salman added: “In this house, your opinion doesn't come out. The truth is that you are such a weak competitor, that they don't get any threat from you.”

This week the housemates who are nominated include names such as Mridul Tiwari, Zeishan Qaudri, Neelam Giri, Ashnoor Kaur, Pranit More and Baseer Ali. Previously evicted contestants include names such as Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar and Natasha Janoszek.

Based on the Dutch format of Big Brother, Bigg Boss first premiered on November 3, 2006. The show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons.

The first season was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty in the second season and Amitabh Bachchan in the third. Farah Khan led the Halla Bol season, while Sanjay Dutt co-hosted the fifth season with Salman Khan. Since season 4, Salman Khan has taken the helm as the show's primary host.

The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

