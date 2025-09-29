Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan playfully teases Jahnvi Kapoor about her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya

Mumbai Sep 29 (IANS) The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss Season 19 turned into a mix of entertainment and light-hearted banter as the star cast of “Sunny Sanskari ki Tulsi Kumari”, Jahnvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, and Maniesh Paul, graced the stage to promote their upcoming film hosted by Salman Khan.

The episode was filled with laughter, dance, and candid conversations. While discussing relationships and drawing parallels with the film's storyline, Salman Khan quickly took the opportunity to tease Janhvi Kapoor.

In his trademark witty style, he said, “Janhvi to relationship ke maamle mein ‘Shikhar’ par pauch gayi hai” (Janhvi has reached the peak when it comes to relationships,) a clear nod to her rumoured relationship with Shikhar Pahariya.

Not stopping there, Salman continued to pull her leg with another cheeky line: 'Kahi aapko Shikhar par oxygen ki kami to nahi ho rahi hai? (Are you facing a shortage of oxygen at the peak, Shikhar), while enacting a mountaintop with his hands, the audience burst into laughter at the playful banter.

Janhvi, immediately caught on to the teasing and gave it back with a smile. She replied, 'Shikhar par koi kisi bhi cheeze ki kami nahi hai.' There is no shortage of anything at Shikhar.

Her confident and graceful response won loud applause from the audience, while her co-stars cheered her on. For the episode, Janhvi looked radiant in a chic white ensemble paired with a loose hair bun and flawless makeup that accentuated her natural beauty. Her elegant yet modern look quickly became a talking point on social media, where fans praised her for her look and for handling Salman's teasing with humour and grace. Pahariya's relationship has been one of Bollywood's most talked-about rumoured romances. The two were reportedly dating in their younger years before parting ways, only to spark reconciliation buzz in recent times.

Though they have never openly confirmed their relationship, their social media posts about each other often speak louder than words. From sharing candid pictures to posting cute moments that highlight their bond, fans have frequently spotted Shikhar cheering for Janhvi at events. While Janhvi too has dropped subtle hints of affection through her social media stories and vacation snippets, together they have become one of the most followed and speculated-about duos in the industry today.

