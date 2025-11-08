‘Bigg Boss 19’: Salman Khan exposes Tanya Mittal nominations plan against Amaal Mallik

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) It will be a tough Weekend Ka Vaar for housemate Tanya Mittal as Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be seen exposing her gameplay for all the contestants.

A new promo was shared on Instagram by the channel and was captioned: “Weekend Ka Vaar bana Tanya ke liye tough! Salman ne khola unke game plan ka raaz.”

The video begins with Salman telling Tanya how her nomination plans went straight to the dustbin as she didn’t get the option to nominate Amaal Mallik.

Salman said: “Tanya, aapka nomination jo aapne plan kiya tha woh toh waste hogaya. Bigg Boss ne aapko Amaal ka option hi nahi diya.”

Hearing this the entire housemates were stunned as Tanya once was a close friend of Amaal.

Salman then spoke about her manipulative game play.

“Itna buildup diya gaya hai ki main sabke saamne Amaal ko bhaiyaa bolungi… Jalana chaa rahi thi uksana chaa rahi thi. Kisi ko farak nahi padha. Ab bhaiyya se saiyaan pe toh jaa nahi sakte. Yehi aapka game hai toh waah kya game hai aapka,” he said.

In the latest episode, housemate Pranit More, who had left the show due to health reasons, made a comeback after receiving medical attention.

Pranit, who is noted for his observational humor rooted in Indian daily life and culture, was shown the exit door during the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode due to health reasons.

This week’s names for eviction include Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Neelam Giri, Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj.

The show is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. Bigg Boss first premiered on November 3, 2006. The show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons.

The first season was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty in the second season and Amitabh Bachchan in the third. Farah Khan led the Halla Bol season, while Sanjay Dutt co-hosted the fifth season with Salman Khan. Since season 4, Salman Khan has taken the helm as the show's primary host.

--IANS

dc/