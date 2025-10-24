‘Bigg Boss 19’: Pranit More roasts Farrhana Bhatt, Shehbaz Badeshah

Mumbai, Oct 24 (IANS) The Bigg Boss 19 house will be abuzz with laughter in the upcoming episode as contestant Pranit More will take a funny dig at Farrhana Bhatt and Shehbaz Badeshah, bringing humour to the forefront.

A new promo shared by the channel on Instagram was captioned: “Pranit is back with his comedy show, ab ghar mein hoga laughter ka overflow!”

Introduced by Gaurav Khanna as “Ladies and gentlemen, Pranit More…”, Pranit wasted no time in addressing house dynamics.

He said: “Farrhana respects you while humiliating you. You're a disgusting woman, Kunika-ji.”

Pranit then quipped: “Once Ashnoor said, Mridul is a kid. Ashnoor calling someone a kid, is like Shehbaz giving fitness tips to someone.”

Pranit teased Shehbaz about his selective listening

“One thing about Shehbaz is that if you tell him something, he doesn't listen. But if you call him Mr. Salman, he listens. Until the nomination is announced. As soon as Amal saved him, he said, ‘Farhana, you'll go’.”

As the banter escalated, the house broke down into laughter.

Pranit talked about the fight between Kunickaa Sadnand and Farrhana.

He said: “Farhana said, she dances to your tunes. Kunika-ji brought in her own statement.

She said she dances to the tunes of Tabla. Tak dhina dhin and then Neelam’s asking, ‘how did you call me?’ Tak dhina dhin.”

Currently, the contestants in the show include Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri.

Last week the show saw no evictions due to Diwali. The last evicted contestant of the show was Zeishan Quadri.

Bigg Boss is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. Since its premiere on November 3, 2006, the show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons.

The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

--IANS

dc/