‘Bigg Boss 19’: Pranit More makes a comeback after receiving medical attention

Mumbai, Nov 7 (IANS) In the upcoming episode of “Bigg Boss 19”, housemate Pranit More, who had left the show due to health reasons, will be seen making a comeback.

A new promo by the channel was shared on Instagram and was captioned: “Sabke chehre pe hai khauf, Bigg Boss ke ghar mein kuch toh ajeeb ho raha hai!”

The promo begins with Neelam Giri entering the storeroom and getting scared after noticing someone hiding inside one of the cabinets.

She is heard saying: “Kaun hai? Kaun hai usme? Koi hai. Koi leta hua hai yaar.”

All the housemates run to the storeroom to check. Kunickaa Sadnanad, who is in the kitchen area asks Neelam if she’s trying to scare people.

Gaurav Khanna, who is lying in bed, says: “Ruk jaa.”

Farrhana Bhatt goes to check and then soon Mridul Tiwari and Ashnoor Kaur scream in excitement looking at Pranit hiding in the cabinet.

Pranit, who is noted for his observational humor rooted in Indian daily life and culture, was shown the exit door during the last weekend ka vaar episode due to health reasons.

In the earlier episode of the show, Amaal Mallik was chosen by Shehbaz Badeshah as the house captain.

This week’s names for eviction include Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Neelam Giri, Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj.

The show is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. Bigg Boss first premiered on November 3, 2006. The show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons.

The first season was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty in the second season and Amitabh Bachchan in the third. Farah Khan led the Halla Bol season, while Sanjay Dutt co-hosted the fifth season with Salman Khan. Since season 4, Salman Khan has taken the helm as the show's primary host.

