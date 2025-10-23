‘Bigg Boss 19’: Nehal vows to make Tanya’s stay difficult over broken friendship with Farrhana

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) “Bigg Boss 19” housemate Nehal Chudasama threatened to make Tanya Mittal’s stay difficult in the show as she blames her for ruining her friendship with Farrhana Bhatt.

In a new promo shared by the channel on Instagram, Nehal went up to Kunickaa Sadanand in front of Farrhana Bhatt and asked: “Kunickaa ji, did I not say that I will be friends with others until I see this negative energy in others? I will still be friends with her.

Farrhana replied: “No, no, no.I had asked you directly. You said, yes, I said it in this context. You have accepted it.”

Nehal said she has always stood by Farrhana and will continue to do so. “The whole house is a witness to this. I have always taken a stand for Farrhana.”

To which, Farrhana replied: “If someone says negative energy in front of you and you don't break that person's face and until he doesn't come on me, there is no problem for me.

That is a problem for me.”

Nehal said she has always defended Farrhana Bhatt in front of everyone.

“And listen, I will still defend Farrhana Bhatt because I have been true to my friendship. If you want to trust Tanya Mittal and Malti, then do it.”

Farrhana replied that her eyes were closed for a while, now they are open.

“I have seen everything. I have seen what was happening and what was not happening.”

Nehal then openly declared: “You have broken my friendship, Tanya Mittal. I will not let you live in this house peacefully. These are my words and mark Nehal Chudasama's words.”

The promo was captioned: “Aakhir kiski wajah se tooti Farhana aur Nehal ki dosti? Dekhiye #BiggBoss19, Mon-Sun raat 9 baje @jiohotstar aur 10:30 baje #Colors par.”

--IANS

dc/