‘Bigg Boss 19’: Nehal Chudasama calls Malti Chahar ‘a disgraceful woman’

Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) A high intensity showdown will be seen erupting in the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 19’ house after Nehal Chudasama calls Malti Chahar “a disgraceful woman.”

A new promo was shared on Instagram by the channel, which seems to be taking place post the nomination task. It was captioned: “Nehal aur Malti ke beech chidi zabardast fight! Malti ne keh diya Nehal ko ‘fake aurat’.”

The promo begins with Nehal telling Malti: “This is grace and this is disgrace. You are a disgraceful woman.”

The argument escalates when Malti questions Nehal and Baseer Ali about their relationship status. “Tell me, do you have a girlfriend-boyfriend or are you just friends?” Malti asked.

Baseer retorts: “What do you have to do with it?”

Malti asks the two as to why are they coming together to fight with her.

Baseer questioned Malti: “Are you a relationship expert?”

The conversation grew more intense as Malti accused the duo of hiding the truth about their bond.

“You keep hugging each other and say you don’t have a girlfriend or boyfriend. Then what are you? Explain it to me,” she asked.

Nehal refused to respond, saying, “Why should I tell you what the title is between us?”

In a fit of rage, Nehal and Malti come close and the latter calls the former beauty queen “fake aurat.”

The upcoming episode will be filled with fireworks as the nominations will take place. The promo shared by the channel was captioned as: “Bigg Boss ghar mein shuru hua naya nominations round! Kaun banega iss hafte nominations ka naya target?”

The promo begins with the voice of Bigg Boss saying: “Your fate is locked in the locker.”

Gaurav Khanna gives his reasons and says: “He has started to get a little carried away in his thoughts.

Baseer is heard saying: “He has become very fussy. He should also be nominated.”

Abhishek Bajaj gives out his reasons: “He shouts names, raises issues before nomination.”

--IANS

dc/