‘Bigg Boss 19’: Neelam Giri calls Tanya Mittal’s friendship ‘dogla dosti’

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Drama is set to intensify in the ‘Bigg Boss 19’ house as Neelam Giri and Tanya Mittal’s friendship comes to an explosive end due to Farrhana Bhatt.

A new promo was shared on Instagram, which was captioned: “Neelam aur Tanya ke beech aayi daraar, gharwaale bhi ho gaye Tanya ke against! Ab kya karegi woh?”

The promo begins with Neelam venting out her frustration, saying, “Mereko dosti main doglayi panti bilkul bhi nahi chahiye. Dosti khatam ho jata hai wahan pe. (I don’t want any kind of double-faced behavior in friendship. The friendship ends right there.)

Reacting sharply, Tanya responds, “Chalo dosti humaari bhi khatam aaj ke baad (alright, our friendship ends from today as well),” drawing a clear line between them.

A visibly upset Neelam questioned Tanya’s behavior, asking, “Tu isse kiyung baat karti hai mereko yeh bata. Iss ghar main sabse zyada isne mereko rulaya hai yeh iske paas jaake kiyun baat karti hai. (Tell me why you talk to her. She is the one who has made me cry the most in this house, so why do you go and talk to her?)”

Amaal Mallik backs Neelam as he said: “Jo Neelam ka nahi ho sakta woh humaari bhi kiyun hogi? (”If she can’t be a friend to Neelam, how will she be ours?)”

While Baseer observed, “Hurt bhi ho raha hai toh bhi baith rahi ho jaake (she’s getting hurt and you’re still sitting).”

Nehal Chudama tagged Tanya as a “wahiyaat” human being.

Neelam chimed in saying: “Mereko nahi chahiye aesa dogla dosti (I dont want to have a two-faced friendship)”

Amaal taunted Tanya, saying, “Ab tereko maza aa raha hai ke sab tere baare main baat kar rahe hai (Now you’re enjoying it because everyone is talking about you).”

To which Nehal added, “Ab victim play card karegi (now she will play the victim card).”

Unable to hold back, Tanya finally snapped, telling Nehal, “Nehal chup hoja, sun rahi tabse. Chup. (Nehal, be quiet! I’ve been listening to you all this while.)”

--IANS

dc/