‘Bigg Boss 19’: Kunickaa Sadanand locks horns with Abhishek Bajaj, calls herself ‘gundi’

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 19 will see fireworks between actress Kunickaa Sadanand and actor Abhishek Bajaj as sharp words are exchanged during the ration task.

A new promo was shared by the channel on Instagram and was captioned as: “Kunickaa aur Abhishek ke beech ka yeh jhagda, kya ban jaayega Bigg Boss ke ghar mein naye hungame ki wajah?”

It all began when Kunickaa took a jibe, saying, “This boy knows nothing but dolle, sholle, thudpe.”

Abhishek hit back and said, “This is your alter ego that you can see outside. Keep growing. Get out of the kitchen.”

Not one to hold back, Kunickaa said: “Behind the ashram, like a puppy dog, we’ll roam around like bodyguards. I don’t have the habit of raising chamchas. No one here is a kid. You’re a 30-year-old man. I’m not an aunt, nani, or dadi. I’m a gundi and I’ll teach you a lesson. You’ve tasted my salt.”

Abhishek replied, “Negativity is removed by eating salt,” to which Kunickaa fumed, “You called me ‘tu’? You have a very good culture.”

The argument escalated further when Abhishek asked, “Why are you here if you can’t hear anything?” prompting Kunickaa to curse him, saying, “You’ll say ‘tu’ to your mother and then you'll get a good scolding.”

The upcoming episode will also see a tense exchange between Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal during the ration task, when the singer-composer will call her out for being “dishonest” and “not being a good person.”

A new promo was shared by the channel on Instagram, which was captioned: “Ration task bana emotional task! Amaal aur Tanya ke beech hua matbhed, aur ho gayi aansuon ki barish.”

This week’s names for eviction include Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Neelam Giri, Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj. The show is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. Bigg Boss first premiered on November 3, 2006. The show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons.

