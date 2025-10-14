‘Bigg Boss 19’: Gaurav Khanna tells Amaal Mallik he nominated him with ‘no valid reason’

October 14, 2025 1:12 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) The upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 19’ will see a new argument in the house as contestant Gaurav Khanna will confront Amaal Mallik over his nominations.

A promo was shared on Instagram by the channel with the caption: “Behes, blame aur breakdowns! Nominations ke baad ghar mein badla mahaul aur aane lagi group mein daraar. Dekhiye #BiggBoss19 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje @colorstv par.”

The promo begins with a heated exchange. Gaurav points out that Amaal had no valid reason for her choices, accusing him of acting based on personal alliances rather than fairness.

Gaurav said: “Amaal you had no valid reason again today. None.”

To which, Amaal said that Gaurav asked for two reasons and he gave whatever he wanted to.

“Tum mere se bhide toh nominate karo na. Kisi ke rishte ke wajah se kar rahe ho toh tum galat ho (If you have an issue with me, then go ahead and nominate me. If you are doing it because of someone’s relationship, then you are wrong),” Gaurav replies.

Gaurav is then seen telling Pranit More, Ashnoor Kaur and Abhishek Bajaj: “Woh group yeh nahi sochta that i will look like a fool. They play as a group. Aur yehi humaare group ka missing point hai. (This group doesn’t think about ‘I will look like a fool.’ They play as a group. And this is exactly what our group is missing.)"

This angers Ashnoor and she tells Pranit that she will not play the game according to Gaurav.

The promo ends with Gaurav saying: “Mujhe nahi darr lagta nominations se jo mainai socha woh mainai kiya. Baatein karte hai front foot ki. (I’m not afraid of the nominations. Whatever I thought, I did. I always speak and act from the front foot.)"

