‘Bigg Boss 19’: Amaal Mallik says Gaurav Khanna sits with a ‘calculator’, is ‘most manipulative’

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) In the upcoming episode of “Bigg Boss 19”, Amaal Mallik will be seen speaking to wildcard Malti Chahar about co-housemate Gaurav Khanna, whom he described as the most manipulative.

In a promo shared by the channel on Instagram, Amaal is seen telling Malti as he looks at Gaurav: “His personality has not come out yet.”

To which, Malti questions: “What will happen if it comes out?”

Amaal said it would be fun to see Gaurav’s new side.

“No, what will happen? What personality will he have? We can judge this much,” asked Malti again.

Amaal responds with: “Very angry. He sits with a calculator. All night, all day. Whatever he says, he does not manipulate. He is the most manipulative. His nature is that he listens to give advice and suggestions.”

Amaal said that Gaurav doesn’t “listen to listen.”

“Sometimes people should listen to one thing. In everything, everyone does not need advice. So he does not know that. He just gives advice.”

The promo was captioned: “Amaal ko lagte hai Gaurav manipulative, do you all agree with his perspective?”

Contestants who are currently locked inside the 'Bigg Boss' house are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri.

Bigg Boss is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. Since its premiere on November 3, 2006, the show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons.

The first season was hosted by Arshad Warsi, followed by Shilpa Shetty in the second season and Amitabh Bachchan in the third. Farah Khan led the Halla Bol season, while Sanjay Dutt co-hosted the fifth season with Salman Khan. Since season 4, Salman Khan has taken the helm as the show's primary host.

The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

