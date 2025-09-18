September 18, 2025 3:36 PM हिंदी

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik reveals he left three films to come in the show

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Music composer-singer Amaal Mallik opened up about the sacrifices he made to be a part of “Bigg Boss 19” and revealed he left three films and 25 stage shows.

“I left 3 films and 25 shows to come to Bigg Boss,” he shared, adding that even his parents had questioned his decision.

“My mom and dad were like, why do you have to? How will you manage in this depressive phase? But I wanted to see how I’ll tackle the challenge myself.”

Tanya explained the house dynamics to Amaal, pointing out how contestants often use situations and him just for footage.

Later in the show Amaal, Zeishan, and Gaurav Khanna were seen calling out all the flippers in the show, who are shifting alliances.

After Bigg Boss disclosed who all were discussing the nomination, Amaal, Zeishan, and Gaurav sat down for a candid discussion. Amaal revealed that Kunickaa Sadanand had walked straight up to Tanya and Neelam Giri’s bed for a late-night plotting session, leaving the trio convinced that secret game plans were in play.

They pointed out how Neelam seemed to be drifting further under Kunickaa’s influence and tagged her as “junior Kunickaa.”

Zeishan clearly said that his friendship with Nehal, Tanya, and Kunickaa was over.

“I don’t understand or like them anymore,” he said.

The three agreed that Tanya and Kunickaa’s behavior made them the biggest “flippers” in the house, constantly switching sides and alliances to suit their convenience.

After the exit of Natalia Janoszek and Nagma Mirajkar last week in a surprising double eviction, contestants who are currently locked inside the 'Bigg Boss' house are Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Awez Darbar, Ashnoor Kaur, Mridul Tiwari, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Abhishek Bajaj, Tanya Mittal, Zeishan Quadri, Nehal Chudasama, Pranit More, Farhana Bhatt, and Neelam Giri.

The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors.

