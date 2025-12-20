‘Big step for labourers’: UP workers welcome ‘VB G RAM G’ Bill

Lucknow, Dec 20 (IANS) Workers and villagers in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district have welcomed and hailed the central government’s ‘VB G RAM G Bill’-- Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, which has been passed in Parliament recently.

They have called it a positive step, which is, according to them, aimed at strengthening the interests of labourers.

The workers to whom IANS spoke said the scheme gives special priority to their welfare and includes several provisions designed to provide greater employment security.

Speaking to IANS, villagers expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government for bringing a scheme that focuses on the needs of workers like them.

They said the bill, which cleared Parliament, reflects the government’s commitment to labour welfare and overall development.

According to them, the initiative shows that the Centre is taking concrete steps while also safeguarding the interests of farmers and rural communities.

One villager said the scheme would benefit workers on a large scale. He pointed out that a key provision of the ‘G Ram G’ scheme is the increase in guaranteed employment days from 100 to 125, which would significantly improve livelihood security for rural labourers.

He added that the scheme also opens opportunities for workers in other states, which they appreciated.

Another villager welcomed the initiative and expressed confidence that the scheme would help workers find employment closer to their homes. He said the need to migrate to other places in search of work would reduce, and thanked the central government for considering the concerns of labourers.

A worker also thanked the Centre for launching the scheme, saying it would ensure employment within the state itself. He added that the scheme would bring relief to thousands of workers who previously had to travel to other states for work.

Meanwhile, labourers in Balrampur district also welcomed the scheme. Worker Abhishek Kashyap said the Centre had taken a very good step by getting this Bill passed, which will result in a good scheme.

He noted that the increase in employment days to 125 would directly benefit workers and called it a welcome move.

Another worker, Asgar Khan, said the decision to provide 125 days of employment was in the interest of labourers and deserved appreciation.

Kanhaiyalal said that earlier workers received only 100 days of employment under MGNREGA, but the new scheme would now ensure 125 days, for which he thanked the Modi government.

Workers Rajpal, Ramgopal, and village head Shivshankar also welcomed the scheme, saying the additional employment days would provide greater financial stability and security to rural families.

