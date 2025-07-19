Big B to Abhishek Bachchan: You have always compared yourself with yourself, not many can do that

Mumbai, July 19 (IANS) As his son Abhishek Bachchan completed 25 years in Hindi cinema, megastar Amitabh Bachchan said that he has always compared himself with himself, not many can do that and said that one should never give up.

Amitabh took to his blog and wrote: “The essence of life is NEVER GIVE UP..fight till the very end .. you may win you may lose .. BUT AT LEAST YOU FOUGHT… (sic).”

He added: The 'pluckiest' .. (the trait of showing courage and determination) loser has more respect than the 'so called winner ' .. for the pluckiest loser always shall be remembered by - 'he fought and almost WON' That has a greater sense of success than the more monetary guideline of commercial success ..(sic).”

Amitabh went on to say that completing 25 years in the Hindi film industry is a big accomplishment, and one shouldn’t focus on comparisons.

“25 years !! that is no mean feat .. comparisons with others is a weakness .. the results speak more than any other 'ness' .. You Abhishek have ever and ALWAYS compared yourself with yourself .. not many can do that ..(sic).” he said.

The thespian said that one should never stop learning.

“And each day I learn more and more and more .. They tell me you have done enough sit back and relax .. NO .. sitting back is a defeat of life - you are giving up .. and one should NEVER GIVE UP!! (sic.)”

The octogenarian then went on to explain that "Never give up" is more than a phrase, it's a mindset that shapes the journey of success.

“Life is full of challenges, setbacks, and failures, but those who persevere rise above them. Each fall is a lesson, and each trial, a test of inner strength. Giving up means surrendering potential, while persistence fuels growth and transformation.”

Big B added: “History honors those who kept going despite the odds. When the path seems blocked, determination finds a new way. Courage lies not in never failing, but in rising each time we fall. Believe in yourself, keep striving, and remember—greatness begins with not giving up.

Abhishek made his debut in 2000 with “Refugee,” a romantic drama directed by J. P. Dutta. The film also marked the debut of Kareena Kapoor Khan. It also starred Jackie Shroff, Sunil Shetty, and Anupam Kher.

It is the story of an unnamed Indian Muslim, who helps illegal refugees from India and Pakistan (including modern-day Bangladesh) cross the border through the Great Rann of Kutch.

--IANS

dc/