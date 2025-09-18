Big B talks about simplicity, satisfaction and true learnings of life

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has talked about the essence of living, and said that true wealth lies not in luxury but in the values passed on to the next generation.

Taking to his blog, the cine icon penned a note about that each day brings a new lesson, which includes one of simplicity, contentment and the realisation that material riches hold little or no meaning in the final chapter of life.

Big B wrote: “Each day a learning .. a learning of the simplicity of life and living .. of the attitude of satisfaction .. of the adverse resentment in a way of luxury and high end living - for at the end of life , nothing goes alog with you… (sic).”

“What one leaves behind is a learning .. a learning passed on to the generation that you have brought into this World .. for they shall be the true bearers of your living life,” he added.

Reflecting on the experience, the thespian wrote: “Privileged I am with the affection that pours out during the stay at the crease of the SHOW .. for that is the truest learning .. the true giver of an inspiration that no 'thinker' 'philosopher' shall enumerate .. try it .. and be alive to it .. there is no greater force than that which you carry within .. unknown , perhaps .. but relevant at its time of relevance.(sic).”

An avid writer on his blog, Amitabh Bachchan never misses a day to share his daily details with his fans, whom he calls his extended family or EF’s.

On September 13, he penned a message showcasing his gratitude to the team behind the quiz-based game show “Kaun Banega Crorepati” and tagged them as the “true giants and heroes” for their work.

Kaun Banega Crorepati is the official Hindi adaptation of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? franchise. It is presented by actor Amitabh Bachchan, who has hosted the show for its entire run except for its third season, during which Shah Rukh Khan replaced the megastar.

--IANS

dc/