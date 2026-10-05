October 05, 2026 10:37 AM हिंदी

Big B says ‘night sleep’ is the ‘best repair mechanism’ as he gears up for an early start

Big B says ‘night sleep’ is the ‘best repair mechanism’ as he gears up for an early start

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a glimpse into his late-night thoughts, saying that despite knowing sleep is “the best repair mechanism of the human body”, he often struggles to find time for it.

Amitabh took to his blog and wrote: “.. they said the night sleep is the best repair mechanism of the human body .. and i struggle to fine the time to follow that ..(sic).”

He also spoke about “retiring early” to “wake up for work”, describing the feeling as one filled with “many thoughts and ideas”, drive and the power to chase long-held goals.

She added: “But tonight is a try .. nw to retire early and be p for a earlt wake for work… it is a different feel .. a state of many thoughts and ideas .. all filled with drive and a sense of conquering all that was once considered as a goal … that gives immense power to run to ts destination , in time … and I must run to the bed (sic).”

The cinema icon is currently seen in “Kaun Banega Crorepati,” which is the official Hindi version of the original British format Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

The format is similar to other shows in the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? where contestants are asked multiple-choice questions and must select the correct answer from four possible choices, and are provided with lifelines that may be used if they are uncertain.

Big B, who was last seen in Vettaiyan directed by T. J. Gnanavel, is currently busy with filmmaker Nag Ashwin’s “Kalki 2898 AD” sequel. The film also stars Kamal Haasan and Prabhas.

Kalki 2898 AD is set in a post-apocalyptic world, a group of people set out to save a woman pregnant with Lord Vishnu's 10th and final avatar, Kalki, from an evil supreme god-king, Yaskin.

--IANS

dc/

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