Big B says ‘considerate partner’ Abhishek Bachchan’s surprise visit washed away his anxiety

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared an emotional note about son Abhishek Bachchan, saying the actor’s unexpected visit brought him comfort during a moment of distress.

The cinema icon took to his blog and reflected on feelings of “dislocation” and “displacement,” admitting he was weighed down by worry and anxiousness when Abhishek walked into his room unannounced.

“And in the distress of dislocation of disconnection of just the futility of displacement .. comes a welcome breath .. the SON .. walks into my room unannounced .. in a surprise .. simply washed away all the negativity the worry the anxiousness (sic)..” Amitabh wrote.

The thespian expressed gratitude for the warmth and reassurance his son brought him in that quiet moment.

“Abhishek is a beautiful, considerate partner, friend and more (sic),” he added.

The octogenarian married veteran actress and politician Jaya Bachchan in June 1973, and together they have two children; Shweta, and Abhishek.

Big B was last seen on screen in Vettaiyan,a Tamil-language action drama film directed by T. J. Gnanavel. Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami and Ramesh Thilak also star in the film.

The film follows a senior police officer who accidentally shoots an innocent person during an encounter killing, while investigating the murder of a teacher.

Talking about Abhishek, he was last seen in Kaalidhar Laapata. Madhumita directs the drama film. The story follows Kaalidhar, a middle-aged man experiencing memory loss and a sense of abandonment after overhearing his family's plan to leave him behind during a religious gathering. Choosing to leave on his own, Kaalidhar embarks on a journey that leads him to meet Ballu, an eight-year-old orphan.

He will next be seen in Raja Shivaji directed by Riteish Deshmukh. The film is based on the life of Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha Empire.

It features an ensemble cast led by Riteish Deshmukh in the title role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh.

--IANS

dc/