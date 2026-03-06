Big B reflects on emotional reunion with childhood friend after decades

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared an emotional reflection on his experience after unexpectedly meeting a childhood friend after several decades, describing the moment as deeply nostalgic and overwhelming.

Taking to his blog, the thespian spoke about how such encounters instantly transport one back to the days of youth, when life was simpler and friendships were effortless.

He wrote: “... and suddenly you meet a friend after decades , who you grew up with .. such an emotional moment .. and all the memories return (sic).”

Reflecting on life’s journey, the icon added that over the years people experience both gains and losses, but the memories of earlier times remain deeply etched in the heart.

“We loose .. we get,(sic).” he concluded the post.

One of the most accomplished and commercially successful actors in the history of Indian cinema, the thespian has a career spanning over five decades, and he has played in over 200 films.

Tagged as the Shahenshah of Bollywood, Big B’s dominance in the Indian film industry during the 1970s–80s led the French director François Truffaut to describe it as a "one-man industry.”

The actor was last seen in Vettaiyan, directed by T. J. Gnanavel. The film stars an ensemble cast of Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami and Ramesh Thilak.

The film follows a senior police officer who accidentally shoots an innocent person during an encounter killing, while investigating the murder of a teacher.

He is currently shooting for the sequel to “Kalki 2898 AD”.

Talking about Kalki 2898 AD, the 2024 epic mythological science fiction film by Nag Ashwin, he said: “Kalki 2 begun the work .. and shall ever cherish the love and affection of anticipated presence on the Sunday .. but hopefully shall be with all this coming Sunday .. My love.”

Kalki 2898 AD stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. Inspired by Hindu scriptures, the film serves as the first instalment in the planned Kalki Cinematic Universe.

Set in a dystopian future in the year 2898 AD in the city of Kashi, the story follows a group on a mission to protect lab subject SUM-80's unborn child, believed to be Kalki, the final incarnation of Vishnu.

