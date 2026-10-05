Big B recalls Yash Chopra’s ‘strange’ transformation from ‘Kabhi Kabhie’ to ‘Deewaar’

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan reminisced about working with late filmmaker Yash Chopra on two vastly different films, “Kabhi Kabhie” and “Deewaar”.

While talking to actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who came to KBC to promote his upcoming film “Udta Teer”, he recalled how the late filmmaker seamlessly shifted from the romance-filled world of Kabhi Kabhie to the intense, gritty drama of Deewaar, calling it a testament to the filmmaker’s greatness.

Ayushmann first paid a heartfelt tribute by singing the iconic title track "Kabhi Kabhie Mere Dil Mein".

Amitabh was then heard saying: "Bohot khub Ayushmann ji aur ek baar ek jordaar taaliyan inkeliye. Thank you, bohot saari purani yaadein taaza kardi aapne. Yeh gaana humari film Kabhi Kabhie ka hain aur yeh Yash Chopraji ki film hain.”

(Very good, Ayushmann ji, and once again, a big round of applause for him. Thank you, you have brought back so many old memories. This song is from our film Kabhi Kabhie, and this is a Yash Chopra ji film.)

The icon recalled: “Humme yaad hain ki yeh film Kashmir mein shoot hui thi aur Ayushmann ji badi ajeeb baat hain ki jab hum Kabhi Kabhie shoot kar rahe the, saath hi saath hum aur ek film shoot kar rahe the Yashji ki jiska naam tha Deewaar.”

(I remember that this film was shot in Kashmir, and Ayushmann ji, the strange thing is that when we were shooting Kabhi Kabhie, at the same time, we were also shooting another film by Yash ji called Deewaar.)

“Vahi keh rahe hain ki badi ajeeb baat hain Ayushmann ji aur yakeen nahi hota hain ki Yashji joh the ek romantic kisam ke director the aur unki har film romance keliye jaani jaati thi, aur achanak voh Deewaar jaisi film bana rahe the voh bhi viprit iss film se.”

(What I am saying is that it is a very strange thing, Ayushmann ji, and it is hard to believe that Yash ji, who was a romantic kind of director and whose every film was known for romance, suddenly made a film like Deewaar, which was completely opposite to this film.)

“Humme yaad hai Deewaar ke shooting ke just doh din baad Kabhi Kabhie ki shooting shuru ho gayi aur kaise Yashji ne parivartan kiya apne aap ko aur samah ko kaise badla, voh greatness thi Yashji ki."

(I remember that just two days after the shooting of Deewaar, the shooting of Kabhi Kabhie began, and how Yash ji transformed himself and how he changed the atmosphere, that was the greatness of Yash ji)

Kabhi Kabhie released in1976. The musical romantic drama film written by Pamela Chopra. It stars Waheeda Rehman, Shashi Kapoor, Raakhee, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh. This was Yash Chopra's second directorial film with Shashi Kapoor and Big B in the lead roles after Deewaar in 1975.

Meanwhile, Deewaar also featured Neetu Singh, Nirupa Roy, Parveen Babi, Iftekhar, Madan Puri, Satyen Kappu and Manmohan Krishna. In the film, two impoverished brothers struggle to survive in the slums and eventually find themselves on opposing sides of the law.

Expressing his gratitude once again for the soulful musical tribute, Amitabh was further celebrated by Ayushmann and Sara Ali Khan in honour of his birthday month.

To mark the special occasion, the duo requested the megastar to deliver some of his iconic dialogues across a range of different emotions, celebrating his unparalleled versatility and legacy as an actor.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 airs Sony Entertainment Television!

--IANS

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