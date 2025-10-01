Big B draws parallels between films, life and Dussehra

October 01, 2025 9:15 AM हिंदी

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) As the festivities of Dussehra approaches, megastar Amitabh Bachchan has reflected on the timeless appeal of Indian cinema, linking it to the larger philosophy of life.

“At the end it's always .. ' poetic justice '...That is the formula of all our films - the victory of good over evil .. and within 3 hours we get to witness .. 'poetic justice'...That is the reason for the popularity of our Cinema .. and that shall ever be the popularity of life,” wrote on his blog.

Drawing parallels between reel and real life, the actor underlined how the essence of cinema mirrors the ultimate truth celebrated during Dussehra.

“As we celebrate these auspicious days leading up to Dussehra .. the finality of it all comes to climax,’ he added.

He further talked about the significance of acceptance.

“Acceptance cultivates peace of mind, resilience, and inner strength. By accepting what cannot be changed, we open the door to growth, adaptability, and wisdom. It nurtures harmony within and builds understanding with the world,” he said.

The megastar on September 24 shared his Navratri greetings.

In a lighthearted note, the actor said he was “trying to run ahead of time… metaphorically” as he shared his blog before the festive rush.

Amitabh took to his blog, where he wrote: “Trying to run ahead of time.... metaphorically of course .. not a philosopher or a poet or a scientist to be able to achieve that but , just the thought of posting the Blog before it gets busy and late.”

He added: “The festivities of Navratri continue for the 10-9 days and may all the blessings of the Divine be upon all the Ef and may they all prosper and be surrounded in calm and happiness ever.”

The cine icon had previously talked about the changing dynamics of appreciation across generations, stressing on the importance of cherishing applause.

--IANS

dc/

