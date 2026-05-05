New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) Former Sri Lanka cricketer Chaminda Vaas credited India bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the best illustration of swing bowling in modern cricket and heaped praise on him for his skill with new ball, which continues to test even the most aggressive batters.

Bhuvneshwar showed that swing bowling is still very relevant, even in white-ball formats: Vaas

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) Former Sri Lanka cricketer Chaminda Vaas credited India bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the best illustration of swing bowling in modern cricket and heaped praise on him for his skill with new ball, which continues to test even the most aggressive batters.

Reflecting on India’s swing specialist, Vaas stated, "Bhuvneshwar showed that swing bowling is still very relevant, even in white-ball formats. With the new ball, he could move it both ways and trouble top-order batsmen. It’s about control and knowing your strengths," Vaas told Olympics.com.

He added, "People often say swing bowlers need good conditions, but great bowlers find a way. They adjust their lengths, angles, and how they use the crease."

Vaas emphasised that swing bowling is one of cricket’s purest arts, focusing less on speed and more on intelligence, discipline, and deception. Few represented that better than Wasim Akram, whom Vaas describes as the complete fast bowler. "He had everything—pace, control, and the ability to swing the ball both ways. But what really made him special was how late the ball would move. Batsmen had very little time to adjust," Vaas said. He further noted Akram’s adaptability: "He could take wickets with the new ball, and then come back later to do the same with reverse swing. Not many bowlers in the history of the game have had that kind of impact in all phases."

With Akram, Waqar Younis created a formidable pair that changed fast bowling with reverse swing. "Waqar was different," Vaas explained. "He was quicker through the air and very dangerous with reverse swing. His yorkers were deadly. When he got the old ball reversing, it was tough for any batsman in the world." Vaas remarked, "Reverse swing changed how bowlers approached the game. Earlier, once the ball got old, it became easier for batsmen. But with reverse swing, bowlers always had a chance."

Among modern greats, Vaas gave special praise to James Anderson, calling him a skilled craftsman. "In English conditions, especially, he is almost unplayable. The way he controls the seam position and gets that late movement is beautiful to watch for any fast bowler," he said. Longevity also distinguishes Anderson: "To do it year after year, in different situations, and still be effective is not easy. Swing bowling requires rhythm and fitness, and he has maintained both for a very long time."

Vaas also mentioned Dale Steyn as a unique threat—someone who combined speed with swing. "Steyn was more of an attacking bowler. He could swing the ball at high pace, which is always dangerous. When you mix speed with movement, the margin for error for the batsman becomes very small."

At its heart, Vaas believes swing bowling is as much a mental task as it is a technical skill. "You can’t rush it. You have to bowl in the right areas consistently. Sometimes the wickets don’t come immediately, but if you keep asking questions, you will eventually get the reward," he explained. He also highlighted the importance of strategy: "Swing bowling is a thinking bowler’s game. You have to set batsmen up, understand their weaknesses, and then use swing as your weapon. It’s not just about moving the ball—it’s about when and how you do it."

Even in an age focused on power-hitting and flat pitches, Vaas believes swing will always have its place. "No matter how much the game changes, if the ball is swinging, the bowler is always in control. You can have power hitters and fast scoring rates, but one good spell of swing bowling can change the match completely."

--IANS

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