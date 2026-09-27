September 27, 2026 7:26 PM हिंदी

1st ODI: Couldn't sleep after learning of debut, says Dhir after receiving cap from Gill

1st ODI: Couldn't sleep after learning of debut, says Dhir after receiving cap from Gill

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 27 (IANS) Batting all-rounder Naman Dhir said he struggled to sleep after being told of his India debut, and described receiving his ODI cap from skipper Shubman Gill as a special moment.

Faridkot-based Dhir became India's 264th men’s ODI player when he made his debut in the first match of the three-game series against the West Indies at the Greenfield International Stadium here on Sunday. In the first innings, where the West Indies posted 295/7 in their 50 overs, Dhir bowled five overs of part-time off-spin and conceded 33 runs.

In a video posted by the BCCI on X, Gill presented Dhir with his ODI cap and spoke about the rise of his fellow Punjab mate. "Cap 264, Naman Dhir, seeing your progress from the age group - from a young promising talent to a disciplined hardworking guy - you have come a long way.

“It's a really proud moment for you and your family and your close friends who have worked with you and I hope you play with pride and integrity and don't forget to have fun. Wishing you all the best," said Gill.

After getting the cap, Dhir said he had learnt of his selection only on the eve of the match. "It's very special. I got to know yesterday that I'll be making my debut, so it was a little difficult to sleep at night, obviously. So today I got the cap from Shubman, and I admire Shubman a lot.

“I admire his batting a lot. So getting a cap from him is another special moment for me. What I promised myself is that every time I step on the field for India, I'll give my 200 percent on the field," he added.

Before joining the India ODI team, Dhir, who plays for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), was the leading run-getter in Sher-e-Punjab T20 competition by amassing 655 runs at an astronomical strike rate of 217.61. With India beginning their chase of 296, Dhir could have a key role to play with the bat alongside wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul in the closing stage of the game.

--IANS

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