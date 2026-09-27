September 27, 2026 7:28 PM हिंदी

Divya Dutta explains how her seniors helped her in fine tuning technicalities of acting initially

Divya Dutta explains how her seniors helped her in fine tuning technicalities of acting initially

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Actress Divya Dutta, who is receiving a good response to her recently released film ‘Last Man in Tower’, has spoken up on the technical side of being an actor, and shared how her seniors helped her with the technicalities back in the day.

The actress spoke with IANS along with her co-actor in the film Manoj Bajpayee, and director Ben Rekhi during the promotions of the film in the Andheri West area of Mumbai.

She told IANS, “First of all, Technicality for me, as long as I know my basics that I'm delivering and it's seen, it’s fine because there was a time when I didn’t know, I was doing my best, but I was not visible on the screen in the correct manner. I had my seniors holding my hand, and told me, ‘Listen, you're doing well, but you're not looking correctly on the screen’. So I've been fortunate that way”.

She further mentioned, “And you learn these things with time. They also say, ‘Get your lines out of the way, get the technicalities out of the way, and then just belong’. Just let that, the magic of the moment happen. If I'm looking in my co-actor’s eyes, every take probably would be different. Every take, when I look into their eyes, it would evoke a different emotion from them”.

“It could probably go up, it could probably go down. And it sometimes surprises you. So you need to let that happen. If you get very inhibited and feel, ‘No, no, this is the boundary, I have given this note’ then it becomes too limited. You just need to let the performance flow”, she added.

Meanwhile, ‘Last Man in Tower’ is based on the eponymous novel by Aravind Adiga. It is set against the rapidly changing landscape of Mumbai. Manoj essays the role of a retired schoolteacher and widower who lives in an ageing apartment complex. When a wealthy developer offers residents a lucrative deal to sell the building and make way for a luxury tower, most are tempted by the money. Manoj’s character, however, refuses to move, becoming the lone obstacle to the redevelopment plan.

The film is currently playing in cinemas.

--IANS

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