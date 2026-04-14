Bhumi Pednekkar recalls her first visit to Rishikesh as she returns to the city

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekkar was reminded of her first visit to Rishikesh as she recently returned to the city.

She shared that the first time she visited the city was to say goodbye to her father back in 2011.

Bhumi once again came back to Rishikesh to shoot for her debut movie, "Dum Laga Ke Haisha" alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.

During her time in Rishikesh, Bhumi even participated in the Ganga Arti, soaking up the divine energy of the place.

Sharing what the city signifies for her in her own words, the 'Badhaai Do' actress wrote, "Wasn’t even supposed to be here. Dehradun had called me for an event, but Rishikesh called me louder (sic)."

"My first time at the Ganga was to say goodbye to my father. And then, to shoot for my 1st film, And maybe that’s why this place never feels like just a place. It feels like a conversation I keep returning to. Healing isn’t linear. Sometimes it looks like an unplanned detour at 6am to a river that already knows your name. So blessed," Bhumi went on to add.

Bhumi's father, Satish Pednekar, passed away in March 2011 due to cancer. He was a prominent politician and even served as Maharashtra's Home and Labour Minister.

Talking about ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’, the project completed 11 years of release in February this year.

Commemorating the milestone, Ayushmann revealed his favourite scene from the drama.

Ayushmann's post on Instagram read, “One of my favourite scenes from Dum Laga Ke Haisha. They’re angry, are not speaking to each other… yet saying everything through music. I’ve always loved how this moment shows that even when words fail, emotions find a way. Crazy how music can become a conversation of its own and sometimes says more than any dialogue ever could”.

--IANS

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