Bhumi Pednekar finds joy in family time and gorging on pizza

Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) Actress Bhumi Pednekar believes happiness lies in the simplest of moments, and her latest post is proof as shared a cheerful “latergram” from her time she spent with her loved ones and savoring some pizza.

Bhumi took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images from her latest outing with her family members.

She wrote: “No greater joy than spending time with the ones you love and pizza… #latergram.”

Bhumi is known for her portrayals of headstrong small-town women. She made her film She made her debut as an overweight bride in the company’s romantic comedy Dum Laga Ke Haisha

She rose to prominence with her work in successful films such as Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bala, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Saand Ki Aankh and Badhaai Do.

She has since starred in the social dramas Bheed, Afwaah and Bhakshak.

On November 14, the actress spoke about the film “Bhakshak” and shared how the role exposed her to the harsh realities many children face, the fear, the silence, and the invisibility—shaping her perspective and leaving a profound mark on her worldview.

She wrote: “This Children’s Day, my heart is full thinking about all the children, whose stories have stayed with me, shaped me, and changed the way I see the world. Bhakshak was one of the hardest journeys I’ve taken as an actor. It opened my eyes to the harsh realities so many children face, the fear, the silence, the invisibility.”

“Living that truth, even for a film, shook me deeply. And then there are the children I met at Abhyudaya Ashram, full of resilience, joy, dreams, and an inner strength that humbles me every time. They are a reminder of how far compassion, safety, and dignity can take a child.”

She added: “But my idea of “children” extends beyond just us humans. Whenever I look at India’s street dogs innocent, trusting, vulnerable, I see children of this earth. Born into the streets, dependent on our kindness, deserving of protection, care, and a place in our world without fear. They too are voiceless little beings trying to survive in a world that doesn’t always make space for them. What the world needs to is empathy and space for all #HappyChildrensDay.”

Bhumi was last seen in the film Mere Husband Ki Biwi with Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh. On the OTT front, she was recently seen in The Royals directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana.

The series stars an ensemble cast including Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter, Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Vihaan Samat, Dino Morea, and Milind Soman.

The narrative follows a financially struggling royal family in modern-day India whose fortunes take an unexpected turn when the heir teams up with a hospitality entrepreneur to revive their ancestral palace as a luxury resort.

