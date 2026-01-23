Bhojshala witnesses peaceful Basant Panchami celebrations amid tight security

Dhar, Jan 23 (IANS) The historic Bhojshala complex in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district came alive with devotion on Basant Panchami on Friday, as Hindu devotees offered prayers and worship to Goddess Saraswati (Vagdevi) from sunrise, following an interim order by the Supreme Court issued a day earlier.

The disputed 11th-century site -- revered by Hindus as a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati and by Muslims as the Kamal Maula Mosque -- saw elaborate decorations, including saffron flags adorning the surroundings and over five and a half quintals of flowers used in the sanctum sanctorum and across the complex.

Prayers began early this morning with offerings in the sacrificial fire pit, alongside the Vedarambha ceremony near the pond, where children received guidance on Vedic rituals.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice Vipul M. Pancholi, on Thursday, permitted Hindu rituals and Saraswati Puja throughout the day (sunrise to sunset) while allowing Muslim devotees to offer Friday (Jumma) namaz between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. in separate, designated areas within the premises.

The Supreme Court's order also directed separate entry/exit points and spaces for both communities, with provisions like issuing passes for namaz (prayer) attendees. It clarified that this arrangement is interim and specific to Basant Panchami, with no bearing on the ongoing larger dispute over the site's character, where the status quo remains in place pending final adjudication by the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Visuals from the site showed enthusiastic participation in Saraswati Puja amid the festive atmosphere, reflecting a day of cultural and religious significance observed peacefully under tight security.

The court emphasised mutual respect, tolerance, and cooperation with the administration to maintain law and order, recording the Madhya Pradesh government's assurance of peaceful arrangements.

Gopal Sharma, convener of the Bhojshala Liberation Yagna, welcomed the court's decision. To ensure harmony and prevent any untoward incidents, the district administration deployed an extensive security apparatus, including more than 8,000 police personnel -- comprising 13 SP-rank officers, 25 ASPs, 67 DSP/CSP-rank officers, 933 female officers, and eight RAF (Rapid Action Force) platoons, with 1,500-2,000 personnel in reserve. Over 20 AI drones monitored the area, and 3D mapping was conducted for comprehensive surveillance.

