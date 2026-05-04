BHEL posts 156 pc rise in net profit at Rs 1,290 crore in Q4FY26

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) State-owned engineering company Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) on Monday reported a massive jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,290 crore for the March quarter of FY2026, led by robust growth in the power sector.

Maharatna PSU firm reported a 156 per cent year-on-year increase in profit after tax (PAT), which stood at Rs 504.45 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, according to the company’s regulatory filing.

During the January–March quarter, revenue from operations rose 37 per cent year-on-year to Rs 12,310 crore from Rs 8,993 crore in the year-ago period, the filing showed.

Segment-wise, the power business remained the key driver of performance, with revenue increasing 53.6 per cent to Rs 9,509.85 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 6,192.41 crore in the same period last year.

For the full financial year 2025–26, BHEL reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,600.26 crore, registering a nearly 200 per cent jump from Rs 533.90 crore in the previous fiscal.

Total income for FY26 stood at Rs 34,589.83 crore, reflecting a 20 per cent year-on-year increase from Rs 28,804.79 crore in FY25.

The power segment continued to dominate annual performance as well, with revenue rising 21 per cent to Rs 25,406.71 crore, compared with Rs 20,937.25 crore in the preceding year.

Alongside the results, the company’s board approved a final dividend of Rs 1.40 per equity share of Rs 2 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

Shares of BHEL on Monday closed almost 7 per cent higher at Rs 376.95 on the BSE. The PSU stock has touched a 52-week high of Rs 398.95 and a 52-week low of Rs 205.20 on the exchange.

--IANS

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