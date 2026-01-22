Bhavana Pandey shares menu wishlist, plans for daughter Ananya Panday’s grand wedding

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) The grand wedding plans of the Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, have been shared by her mother Bhavana Pandey.

Recently, Bhavana graced the cooking reality show ‘MasterChef India’ for its Shaadi Special week. The kitchen transformed into a grand wedding venue with the presence of Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey. The special episode raises the stakes with the show’s first team service challenge, The Great Indian Wedding Buffet, where contestants are tasked with preparing an elaborate seven-dish wedding spread, capturing the scale, pressure, and emotion of a real Indian wedding.

Adding humour and heart to the festivities, Chunky Panday set the tone with his trademark wit, as he said, “I always wanted to get married twice, and that too with Bhavana”. Bhavana playfully countered by revealing that while Chunky never forgets their anniversary, gifts are another story altogether. Chunky’s quick comeback leaves everyone in stitches as he quipped, “Because if I forget the anniversary, I wouldn’t be here. I would have been in the hospital”.

As the MasterChef India jodis battle it out to impress with their wedding-worthy menus, the episode delivered fun reveal when the celebrity couple is asked about their dream menu for daughter Ananya Panday’s wedding.

Playing the doting mother, Bhavana instantly shares her wishlist, “Mutton curry, Indian-style tiramisu, garlic pickle, and purple parathas”. The candid moment sparks laughter on set while giving viewers a peek into the Panday family’s celebratory tastes.

The brand new season of MasterChef India pays homage to partnerships, shared journeys, and the collective spirit to grow and inspire that defines India today. The Shaadi Special promises a delightful mix of emotion, humour, and culinary spectacle, making it a must-watch.

‘MasterChef India’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony Liv.

