Bhavana Pandey reveals husband Chunky Panday’s secret to Akshay Kumar

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Bhavana Pandey, the wife of actor Chunky Panday, has shared one annoying habit of her husband. In the latest episode of the reality game show ‘Wheel of Fortune’, host Akshay Kumar playfully put the Bollywood wives on the spot with some tricky questions about their husbands.

Akshay asked Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, and Bhavana Pandey to share one good quality about their respective husbands. A slightly confused Neelam began by saying, “Bahut hi kind, insaan hai (He is a very kind person)”, prompting Maheep to jokingly react, “Bahut hi mushkil sawaal poochha hai (You have asked a very difficult question)”.

Maheep added, “Devta hai, devta”, Bhavana then lightened the moment further by mentioning the three most important women in her husband’s life, Bhavana, Ananya, and Rysa, joking that they often secretly take money from his wallet. The remark left the audience and Akshay Kumar laughing.

Akshay then gave the wives 15 seconds to reveal one bad habit of their husbands. Neelam shared that whenever she asks Sameer, “Babe, please, will you do this work?” he does not do it at that time and ends up doing it a week later. Maheep candidly said, “Wo sunta hi nahi hai, bilkul nahi sunta (He doesn't listen at all, not even a bit)”, while Bhavana humorously complained that her husband always leaves his wet towel on her side of the bed.

Following this, Akshay humorously remarked, “Jab maine inhe achchi baat batane ko kaha, toh itna time lag gaya. Aur jab buri baat batani thi, toh pandrah seconds khatam hone se pehle hi sab bata diya (When I asked them to tell me the good news, it took so long. And when it was time to tell the bad news, they told everything before the fifteen seconds were up)”.

‘Wheel Of Fortune’ is available on Sony Entertainment Television & Sony LIV.

