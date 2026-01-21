January 21, 2026 7:31 PM हिंदी

Bhavana Pandey calls out husband Chunky Panday for not gifting her a single present in 28 years of marriage

Mumbai Jan 21 (IANS) Bollywood actress Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavana Pandey revealed how her husband and actor Chunky Panday has never gifted anything to her in their 28 years of marriage.

In the ongoing Shadi Special week of MasterChef India, Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey will be seen gracing the show, where an upset Bhavana ‘exposed’ her husband bringing much laughter and fun to the episode

During a candid conversation with the judges, Bhavana Panday playfully called out Chunky Panday, mentioning that he has only promised of a gift but never delivered.

“Shadi ko 28 years honewale hai aur har saal Chunky bolte hai ki main tumhare liye kuch bohot badhiya Anniversary ka gift launga, aaj tak nahi hua.”

In his defence, Chunky Pandey stepped ahead and responded to her by saying, “ Aaj jaha leke aaya hoon, I have brought you to the world's biggest cook show, Jaha aapko hindustan ka har kone ka Khana milta hai, har plate mein hindustan ka naam aur bill bhi nahi bharna pade”.

Following this fun, light-hearted moment, the judges revealed the blind guessing challenge for the Jodis, where they have to blind guess the ingredient kept in front of them.

Chef Ranveer Brar was impressed with the performances of the jodis in this challenge. He says, “ _Masterchef India ne duniya bhar ke masterchefs keliye benchmark set kardiya hai ki yeh naya bharat hai”.

Talking about Chunky and Bhavana, the two got married on January 17, 1998, and are parents to two daughters Ananya Panday and Rysa Panday. Chunky has always spoken of how Bhavana stood like a rock besides him during his tough times in the industry.

