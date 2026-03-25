Bharti Singh recalls massive college crush on Karan Kundrra: My sister and I were crazy about him

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Comedian Bharti Singh revealed that she and her sister had a massive crush on actor Karan Kundrra during their college days, recalling how they would eagerly watch him on television.

The star comedian took to her vlog on her YouTube channel where she was heard revealing that she and her sister were obsessed with Karan Kundrra while growing up.

“We had Karan Kundrra on some show of MTV and he used to come there. My sister and I had started loving Karan. He was such a handsome boy, and such an angry young man, we loved him,” Bharti shared.

Recalling just how big a fan her sister was, she added, “My sister was crazy. She used to leave utensils halfway while cleaning and come to see Karan Kundrra on TV.”

Talking about Bharti and Karan, they are currently seen together on “Celebrity Laughter Chefs,” where their camaraderie has been winning over audiences.

Talking about Karan Kundrra, the actor made his television debut with the popular show “Kitani Mohabbat Hai” in 2009, where he starred opposite Kritika Kamra.

The romantic drama was loved by viewers and established him as a household name.

He went on to then feature in many other shows including “Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2,” “Gumrah: End of Innocence,” “Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum,” and “Dil Hi Toh Hai,” showcasing his versatility across genres.

Karan also participated in “Bigg Boss 15,” where he emerged as one of the most popular contestants.

It was on the show that his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash blossomed, and the two have been dating for four years now.

Currently, Karan Kundrra is seen hosting MTV Splitsvilla, along with Sunny Leone.

–IANS

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