June 11, 2025 12:01 AM हिंदी

Bharti Singh compared Shabir Ahluwalia to this Bollywood hunk

Bharti Singh compared Shabir Ahluwalia to this Bollywood hunk

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) A popular name in the television industry, Shabir Ahluwalia was invited as the guest on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's LOL podcast.

Shabir was accompanied by television actress Ashi Singh as the guests on the podcast.

For those who do not know, Shabir and Ashi play the lead pair Yug and Kairi in the drama "Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil".

While speaking to Bharti and Harsh, Shabir and Ashi revealed a couple of behind-the-scenes anecdotes from the shoot. These two further shed light on their chemistry on-screen.

During the podcast, the comedian couldn’t help but admire Shabir's fierce on-screen presence, along with a calm demeanor off the screen.

Impressed by him, Bharti gave him the title of “Ajay Devgn of television”.

Bharti pointed out that both Ajay and Shabir have a strong presence on screen while maintaining a quiet and reserved nature when the camera is off.

Bharti shared that she felt Shabir is the Ajay Devgn of television as he doesn’t smile much, has a serious demeanor, and performs intense scenes on screen.

Bharti even asked Ashi about her experience working with him, given that Shabir has been a part of the television industry for a long time.

The host further inquired if Ashi was scared while performing her first scene with Shabir.

To this, Ashi revealed that although she felt intimidated working with such a seasoned actor in the beginning, she soon grew comfortable with him. Ashi credited Shabir’s supportive and grounded nature for making things smooth for her.

Created by Aamir Jaffer and Sonali Jaffar, "Ufff… Yeh Love Hai Mushkil" has been backed under the banner of Full House Productions.

"Ufff…Yeh Love Hai Mushkil" airs from Monday to Saturday at 8 PM on Sony SAB. The premiere episode of the show reached the audience on Monday.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Manchester City sign Rayan Cherki from Lyon till 2030

Manchester City sign Rayan Cherki from Lyon till 2030

Bharti Singh compared Shabir Ahluwalia to this Bollywood hunk

Bharti Singh compared Shabir Ahluwalia to this Bollywood hunk

Kieran Tierney returns to Celtic FC on five-year contract. Photo credit: Celtic FC

Kieran Tierney returns to Celtic FC on five-year contract

Keerthy Suresh's Maldives Diaries with hubby Antony Thattil is pure couple goals

Keerthy Suresh's Maldives Diaries with hubby Antony Thattil is pure couple goals

Snehit Suravajjula’s win powers Ahmedabad SG Pipers past Kolkata ThunderBlades in Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 6 in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Photo credit: UTT

UTT Season 6: Snehit’s win powers Ahmedabad SG Pipers past Kolkata ThunderBlades

Puja Banerjee & Kunal Verma seek blessings at the Hanuman temple amidst uncertain times

Puja Banerjee & Kunal Verma seek blessings at the Hanuman temple amidst uncertain times

Anandbatla Satvik wins Category B title as Narayanan, Abhijeet share spoils in Category A on Day 5 of the 21st Delhi International Open Grandmasters Chess Tournament 2025 at Tivoli Gardens, Chattarpur, near New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo credit: DCA

Delhi GM 2025: Satvik wins Category B title as Narayanan, Abhijeet draw in Category A

Vishnu Vishal with director Ram Kumar

Vishnu Vishal shares update on ‘Irandu Vaanam’ as film enters 150th day of shoot!

Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna at Kuberaa single launch

It is because of Sekhar Kammula that I did 'Kuberaa', says Dhanush

'Proud' at how they advocated India's stance, says PM Modi at meeting with Op Sindoor delegations

'Proud' at how they advocated India's stance, says PM Modi at meeting with Op Sindoor delegations