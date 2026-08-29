August 29, 2026 2:42 PM हिंदी

Bharti Singh breaks down in tears after receiving Raksha Bandhan gifts from paparazzi

Bharti Singh breaks down in tears after receiving Raksha Bandhan gifts from paparazzi

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Comedian and television personality Bharti Singh got emotional on Raksha Bandhan as members of the paparazzi fraternity surprised her with thoughtful gifts on the occasion.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, Bharti can be seen interacting with the paparazzi when they presented her with gifts to mark the festival. The heartwarming gesture appeared to touch the comedian deeply, leaving her teary-eyed. Bharti, who shares a warm and friendly bond with the paparazzi, was visibly overwhelmed by their gesture.

The video shows Bharti Singh performing aarti and tying rakhi to some members of the paparazzi. One of them gifted her an idol of Lord Ganesha, while others also presented her with gifts. Bharti became emotional as she received the thoughtful gestures and broke down in tears.

Thanking the paparazzi, the actress said, “Thank you guys. Thank you so much. I have never seen in my life that the media is giving a gift to someone.” She went on to share how she feels a brotherly bond with some of the photographers. “But there are some people with whom I feel like a brother. I don’t meet them often, but today I shook hands with them. Something strange happened,” she said.

Bharti further expressed her wish to continue the special bond, adding, “Thank you so much, guys. Now this brother-sister relation should continue. I am shooting anywhere on Raksha Bandhan. You have to come. Will you come?” To this, the paparazzi responded, “Yes, we will come.”

Interestingly, Bharti Singh shares a warm and friendly bond with the paparazzi and is often seen indulging in light-hearted banter with them during her public appearances.

Last year, Bharti was seen joking with the paparazzi during her baby shower, when she playfully responded to their comments about her pregnancy with, “Twins nahi hai bhai.” The light-hearted exchange was a glimpse of the easy camaraderie she shares with the paparazzi.

--IANS

ps/

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