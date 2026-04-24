April 24, 2026 6:55 PM हिंदी

Bharat Taxi enters Mumbai to boost urban transport

Bharat Taxi enters Mumbai to boost urban transport

New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal inaugurated the Bharat Taxi driver onboarding initiative in Mumbai, it was announced on Friday. The move is a significant step towards strengthening urban mobility and improving driver livelihoods.

The programme witnessed participation from hundreds of auto-rickshaw and cab drivers, transport union representatives and cooperative association members.

Goyal emphasised the importance of cooperative and technology-driven models in strengthening India’s evolving mobility ecosystem.

He said Bharat Taxi enables drivers to participate as partners while benefiting from digital tools that can improve transparency, earnings and dignity of labour.

The minister noted that such initiatives represent the future direction of India’s urban transport systems.

According to the Ministry of Cooperation, the initiative aims to expand access to structured digital platforms that enhance driver participation, improve transparency and create better earning opportunities.

The onboarding drive forms part of wider efforts to strengthen driver-first mobility systems across major cities.

By simplifying onboarding processes, improving operational efficiency and ensuring more consistent access to ride demand, the initiative seeks to build a sustainable and inclusive ecosystem for drivers and commuters alike.

Mumbai joins a growing network of cities including Delhi-NCR, Gujarat, Chandigarh and Lucknow where organised mobility networks are expanding steadily.

Vivek Pandey, COO of Bharat Taxi, said Mumbai is a high-potential market and the strong support received from local driver unions has reinforced confidence in the platform’s expansion plans and its commitment to building a robust driver ecosystem in the city.

Recent operational indicators reflect the platform’s growth, with over 5.17 lakh drivers engaged, more than 50 lakh customers onboarded and nearly 10 lakh rides facilitated every month across cities.

According to the ministry, the expansion aligns with the vision of Amit Shah, Minster for Home and Cooperation, to see Bharat Taxi operate across all major cities in India over the next three years, with Mumbai emerging as a key milestone in this national growth roadmap.

--IANS

na/

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