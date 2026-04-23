Bharat Coking Coal announces PI relief, cash discounts for power sector for Q1 FY27

New Delhi, April 23 (IANS) State-owned Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) on Thursday announced a scheme offering relaxation in Performance Incentive (PI) and cash discounts to power sector consumers for the first quarter of FY27 (April-June).

The scheme will be applicable to all eligible power sector consumers under Fuel Supply Agreements (FSA), including those covered under the Flexi-Linkage scheme, the company said.

Under the plan, incentives will be linked to actual coal offtake through rail, road and RCR modes, based on the proportion of lifting against the quarterly quantity (QQ).

For coal offtake below 120 per cent of QQ, PI will be applicable only on raw coal as per existing FSA provisions, with no cash discount offered. Washed power coal will not be considered for PI calculations.

For offtake between 120 per cent and 140 per cent of QQ, PI will not be applicable on quantities exceeding 90 per cent of QQ. In addition, a cash discount of 5 per cent will be provided on coal lifted beyond 100 per cent of QQ.

For offtake exceeding 140 per cent of QQ, PI will similarly not apply beyond 90 per cent of QQ, while a higher cash discount of 10 per cent will be offered on quantities lifted beyond 100 per cent of QQ.

The discounts will be applicable only on raw coking coal and washed power coal, subject to quality confirmation, and will be issued through credit notes for adjustment against future supplies.

The company has advised consumers to maximise benefits under the scheme by planning higher coal lifting, particularly through rail mode, while ensuring adequate offtake through other channels.

The initiative aims to incentivise higher coal offtake, improve logistics efficiency and provide cost relief to the power sector, thereby supporting stable power generation, the PSU said.

In January, the Coal India arm made its Dalal Street debut, listing at Rs 45.21 on the BSE and Rs 45 on the NSE against the issue price of Rs 23, nearly doubling investors’ money on listing.

The Rs 1,068.78 crore IPO of Miniratna BCCL was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) and was priced at Rs 23 per share. The public issue was opened between January 9 and January 13 and the stock was listed on January 19.

--IANS

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