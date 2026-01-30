Bhagyashrii Borse tells Ilaiyaraaja: Truly an honour beyond words to be felicitated by you!

Chennai, Jan 30 (IANS) Actress Bhagyashrii Borse, who was feliciated by none other than maestro Ilaiyarajaa at the Ajanta Ellora International Film Festival, has now penned a heartfelt note of gratitude in which she has told the great musician that it was truly an honour beyond words to be felicitated by him.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress, who took Ilaiyaraaja's blessing by falling at his feet while receiving the honour, wrote, "Dear Ilaiyaraaja sir, It is truly an honour beyond words to be felicitated by you at the Ajanta Ellora International Film Festival (@aiff_official_ ) held in my very own hometown, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. I feel deeply grateful to begin my journey with your blessings."

She further wrote,"Thankyou, AIFF, for this beautiful honour and for celebrating your Daughter of Marathwada with such love, promise to make Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar even prouder, always. Thankyou, @resulpookutty sir for your kind words, Special thanks to @chandukul sir for making this event an unforgettable memory!"

On the work front, Bhagyashrii Borse next has director Murali Kishor Abburu’s eagerly awaited film ‘Lenin’, featuring actors Akhil Akkineni along with her in the lead.

In fact, earlier this year, the makers of the film had released her first look poster in the film and announced that she played a character called Bharathi in the action entertainer.

Taking to its social media timelines, Sithara Entertainments, the production house producing the film along with actor Nagarjuna, shared the first look poster of the actress and wrote,"Vareva vareva.. vavva vavva vareva.. Introducing #BhagyashriBorse from #LENIN. First Single from JAN 5th."

The poster the production house shared had a caption that read, "Introducing the love of Lenin, Bharathi". The first look poster of Bhagyashri Borse's character in the film also confirmed that the makers were looking to release the film in the summer of 2026.

The film has triggered huge expectations among fans and film buffs. It may be recalled that actress Sree Leela was to play the female lead opposite actor Akhil Akkineni in the film. However, due to date issues, Sree Leela opted out and Bhagyashrii Borse replaced her.

The makers had released a glimpse video of the film on the occasion of Akhil Akkineni's birthday last year.

The film’s title glimpse opens with scenes reminding one of the final battle in the epic Mahabharata. We then see Akhil Akkineni’s character appear with an intense look and a clenched fist, as if he is ready for a struggle. A voice over says, “My dad said that when one is born, one has life and no name. Similarly, when one dies, one does not have life and only the name remains. How that name should be remembered is…” and the title ‘Lenin’ appears. The film has a tagline that reads,’No war is more violent than love’.

The film, which has triggered huge expectations, has cinematography by Naveen Kumar and music by Thaman. Editing for the film will be by Navin Nooli.

