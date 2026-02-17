Bhagyashree swears by this 'magic water' for better immunity & healthy skin

Mumbai, Feb 17(IANS) Veteran actress Bhagyashree keeps on sharing helpful tips that can play a crucial role in one's journey towards a healthy lifestyle on a regular basis.

In her latest social media update, Bhagyashree shared the recipe for her "magic water" that helps with glowing skin, boosts immunity, and even helps reduce weight.

All one needs to do is take some simple ingredients which are easily found in the kitchen, such as Dalchini (Cinnamon), Laung (Clove), Elaichi (Cardamom), Tej Patta (Cinnamomum tamala), Pudhina (Mint leaves), and Chakri Phool (Star Anise), and soak them in lukewarm water for around 8 hours.

Dalchini and Laung help boost immunity, whereas Pudhina and Elaichi cool the body. Additionally, Tej Patta and Chakri Phool play a significant role in detoxing the body, also reducing inflammation.

Consuming this magic water regularly for 2 weeks will help make your body healthier.

Sharing this simple yet helpful tip on social media, the 'Maine Pyar Kiya' actress penned the caption, "#tuesdaytipswithb Magic Water ! Simple ingredients from your kitchen that can transform your body. Looking after your internal health can make a huge difference to how you look. Try this simple tip and let me know which of these worked for you. Soak in lukewarm water and have regularly for 2 weeks to see a change. (sic)"

Along with sharing such healthy tips, Bhagyashree also uses her feed to shower love on her near and dear ones.

Recently, she penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her daughter Avantika Dassani.

She admitted that her world changed forever as she held Avantika in her arms for the very first time.

“From the time that I held you in my arms, I knew my world had changed. That piece of my heart that lived outside of me but forever will be mine. You were my child, but you mothered me, sometimes cradled me as I did too. You are my breath, my sunshine, my oxytocin… and I can never have enough of you. I love you my honeybun, my chipmunk, my tomboy, my beautiful doll, my warrior, my friend n daughter all rolled into one. God bless you. @avantikadassani,” her post read.

