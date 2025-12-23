December 23, 2025 8:55 PM हिंदी

Bhagyashree expresses her 'fulfilling & overwhelming' experience visiting Banaras

Bhagyashree expresses her 'fulfilling & overwhelming' experience visiting Banaras

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Bollywood actress Bhagyashree, on Tuesday, took to her social media to express gratitude for her “Banaras trip” and also share her experience.

Sharing a beautiful picture of herself from the trip, Bhagyashree wrote, ““Banaras was an experience that was so fulfilling. The darshan, the boat ride on the Ganges, the overwhelming peace within.”

The image shared by Bhagyashree featured the actress standing by the ghats of Banaras, captured from behind in a serene moment. In the background, the sacred Ganges can be seen flowing, with boats, steps of the ghats, and temples also visible under the sky.

On Monday, Bhagyshree had taken to her social media to give her fans a sneak peek into the local delicacies and indulgence.

Bhagyashree highlighted that any visit to Banaras is incomplete without sampling malaiyo and called it a must-try delicacy. Her husband, Himalaya Dasani, was also seen accompanying her.

Sharing her photos on her social media account, she wrote, “Benaras street food! Malaiyo nahi khaya toh kya khaya! Tandoori chai kullad mein aur chaat ka maaza galliyon mein. Benarasi paan ka photo le nahi payi Lekin ab sochkar uski yaad zaruri aayi. #streetfood #varanasi #benaras #malaiyo #foodstagram.” (sic)

Earlier, Bhagyashree had also shared glimpses of herself seated on a boat, sailing along the river Ganga, and also introduced the oarsman who made her boat ride at Dashashwamedh Ghat in Kashi a memorable experience.

--IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan: Imran Khan's sisters, PTI workers hold sit-in protest

Pakistan: Imran Khan's sisters, PTI workers hold sit-in protest

Ramita Jindal, Himanshu Dhillon claim 10m air rifle mixed team gold in 68th National Shooting Championship Competitions at the Madhya Pradesh State Shooting Academy in Bhopal. Photo credit: NRAI

National Shooting C'ships: Ramita Jindal, Himanshu Dhillon claim 10m air rifle mixed team gold

Logo, theme song, mascot of first-ever Khelo India Tribal Games (KITG) launched in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh; Dr Mansukh Mandaviya says games will ‘broaden scope for every athlete. Photo credit: SAI Media

Khelo India Tribal Games: Logo, theme song, mascot launched in Bilaspur; Dr Mandaviya says games will ‘broaden scope for every athlete

CobraPost alleges Rs 10,000 crore related-party transactions at Cholamandalam

CobraPost alleges Rs 10,000 crore related-party transactions at Cholamandalam

Nepal: Commission probing Gen-Z protests summons former HM, plans to question Oli (File image)

Nepal: Commission probing Gen-Z protests summons former HM, plans to question Oli

Zaheer Iqbal takes ‘sailing lessons’ as he explores the sea

Zaheer Iqbal takes ‘sailing lessons’ as he explores the sea

Simu Liu says Hollywood is harder for people who are not white

Simu Liu says Hollywood is harder for people who are not white

CAB Rajasthan, CAB Kerala win in league matches in the Nagesh Trophy – Men’s National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind at the Railway Sports Ground, Hubli on Tuesday. Photo credit: CABI

Nagesh Trophy: CAB Rajasthan, CAB Kerala win in league matches

Hrithik Roshan arrives without Saba Azad at cousin’s wedding

Hrithik Roshan arrives without Saba Azad at cousin’s wedding

L-G’s letter exposed Kejriwal, AAP’s doublespeak on pollution: Delhi BJP (Photo: Premnath Pandey/IANS)

L-G’s letter exposed Kejriwal, AAP’s doublespeak on pollution: Delhi BJP