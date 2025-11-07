Between Washington and Beijing: How Pakistan’s dual alliances are fuelling new wave of terror

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) While ties between Pakistan and China were frowned upon by the Tehreek-e-Taliban, Pakistan (TTP) and Balochistan Nationalist Army (BLA), Islamabad is bracing for more trouble thanks to a new found ally. The improved relations between the US and Pakistan have not gone down too well with the TTP.

The outfit has threatened to blow up Islamabad if the US begins doing business in Pakistan. The threat comes in the wake of improved ties between the two nations and also the fact that a mineral deal has been signed.

The TTP has threatened to kill people in Islamabad who are close to the United States. Further the TTP said that it is confident that it can take over the Punjab province and if the US does enter the picture, it will go ahead with its plan.

The TTP is putting all its resources into Punjab. There has been a huge recruitment drive and scores of people have joined the terror group.

What is interesting is that a majority of the recruits are from the Tehreek-e-Labbaik (TeL). The security forces had used brute force against the cadres of the TeL who were demonstrating peacefully and this has not gone down with the people, especially in the Punjab province.

The TTP seized upon this opportunity and undertook a massive recruitment drive and managed to take into its fold thousands of new members.

Indian Intelligence officials say that these developments are extremely concerning in nature for the region. The TTP is gaining in strength with each passing day and this is a dangerous sign for the Pakistan Army, which has been suffering humiliating losses at the hands of this group.

The TTP in its own words has warned that it would carry out a surprise attack in Islamabad. This attack, they say is to send out a chilling message that ties with the US would prove costly for Pakistan.

The Pakistan Army can expect similar reactions from the BLA too once the US firms begin mining rare earth that Pakistan claims to have.

An Intelligence Bureau official says that the Pakistan Army is being cornered and the fact that it is fighting a battle on almost all sides has weakened the force.

Officials add that Pakistan is biting off more than what it can chew. For the sake of grand standing, it has improved ties with both China and the US. It has promised both nations the moon, but is unable to honour its commitments.

This is evident from what took place when the China Economic Corridor Project (CPEC) was on. Outfits such as the BLA and TTP targeted the project and many of those who were working on it were killed.

In fact when the CPEC 2 was announced, China was insistent that Afghanistan be part of it. Beijing told Pakistan that it would have to raise funds for the project.

This stems from the fact that during the CPEC 1, Pakistan was unable to guarantee the security of Chinese interests due to which Beijing had to face severe losses.

China was not interested in burning its money yet again and hence asked Islamabad to raise the funds. While Pakistan has assured China, it is facing a new problem in the form of Afghanistan.

While on one hand, it has to raise money despite being cash strapped on the other, it has make sure that it enters into a truce with Afghanistan.

The two nations today cannot look eye to eye. Although there is a delicate truce in place, things could flare up anytime.

Even before the talks at Istanbul could begin, both nations hurled allegations against each other. Officials say that there is plenty of balancing that Pakistan would need to do. It has to ensure the security of US interests in Balochistan.

Further, it would have to raise funds for the CPEC 2 and also ensure that it is secure. Further it will have to strike a balance and ensure peace with the Taliban since China is very insistent that there shall be no CPEC 2 without Afghanistan being involved.

--IANS

vicky/rad